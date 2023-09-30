Books | Social media influencer Stella Harasek was depressed when writing the novel, but hid it from her followers: “I was desperate from sadness and stress”

Stella Harasek is a well-known social influencer. Dark matter is his first novel.

The style blog made Stella Harasek a celebrity in the blogging world. His big dream has been to write a novel, and now the dream came true.

“Oh my God!”

Stella Harasek (b. 1981) exclaims when he sees his first book fresh from the oven for the first time. The feeling is enthusiastic, tense and a little unreal.

“Who wrote these words?” he says as he turns the pages in the publishing house’s premises.

The book is thick: 553 pages! Whoops.

“I’m a bit shocked by this myself,” says Harasek.