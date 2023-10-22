Books | Slava Skokov was looking for dead soldiers of the Continuation War on the Isthmus – Then the Russian army rang his doorbell

A Russian searcher for the missing war dead wrote a book about his 25-year search on the Karelia peninsula.

Kotka.

To the field searching for the remaining war dead requires persistence, precision, knowledge of history and extraordinary passion.

This is what can be concluded from what will be released on Monday Slava Skokov and Mikko Porvalin from the book Left in the field – Soldiers who disappeared on the Isthmus in 1944 and their search (Athens).

The book is a rare document about how Russian Vyacheslav “Slava” Skokov, 44, and the group he leads have already spent a quarter of a century searching for fallen Finns and Russians on the Karelian Peninsula.

It’s October but in Kotka, the sun still shines in summer in front of Akvaariotalo Maretarium.

A tall man sips coffee and tastes a Karelian pie. There are also enough crumbs for the sparrows frolicking on the terrace.

“Searching for the dead is a really important job in my life,” Slava Skokov says seriously.

Since 1997, Skokov has already been looking for Finnish and Russian fallen soldiers on the Karelian Peninsula.

However, the work on the Isthmus ended suddenly more than a year ago.

21.9. 2022 A partial business launch was announced for Russia. Just a few days after that, representatives of the Russian army rang the doorbell of the Skokov family’s St. Petersburg home.

Skokov is a reserve lieutenant in the Russian army. He has completed mandatory military training intended for university students, which replaced actual conscript service. Skokov was trained to use the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.

Putin’s regime now wanted him to go to war in Ukraine.

Skokov the luck was that he was in his cottage on Karjalankannans when the order to launch the business was brought. The purpose had been to do excavations in the terrain of Summa that weekend.

Skokov’s wife informed the cabin what had happened. “The wife said in the evening that she shouldn’t return home.”

“On Sunday, we first went to take a look at Portinhoika’s terrain and through Portinhoika to the border and Kotka.”

Skokov is now waiting for an asylum decision in Finland.

“My case is still being processed. I received a message that processing the application may take 15 months or more.”

Slava Skokov received a deployment order from the Russian army a year ago. The pen covers the home address on the document.

Skokov is a physicist specializing in fusion technology. His job was at St. Petersburg Polytechnic University.

“My workplace told me that I should go to the recruitment committee. After that, maybe they will find a solution, that is, they will arrange for me to be sent back to St. Petersburg from the front,” says Skokov and laughs dryly.

“It seemed somewhat ridiculous. Because I didn’t agree to that, I got kicked out of the university.”

Moving in the woods is close to Slava Skokov’s heart.

Skokov says that he participated in anti-war demonstrations in St. Petersburg after the start of the Russian war of aggression.

“I noticed that there were only a few people in them. Many are afraid. Many end up in jail for a week or something. People don’t want to participate because there is no benefit. It was a big disappointment for me.”

In the book, Skokov confesses how he was so ashamed after the Russian invasion that he didn’t know what to do.

“When I left for Finland, I felt a connection with those who had to flee from Karjalankannas in the fall of 1939. Like them, I was about to lose one of the most important parts of my life, to which there is apparently no going back,” he writes.

Skokov the search group led by him is called Karelian Wall.

Karelian rampart was the name used by the Soviets for the Finnish VT line during the Continuation War. The VT line was a defense station that stretched from the Gulf of Finland from Vammelsuu across the Isthmus to Taipaleenjoki to the shores of Laatoka.

The human remains found by the Karelian rampart group mainly belong to soldiers who were left in the field during the summer 1944 offensive and buried in the field.

By the end of last year, the group had found the remains of a total of 135 Finns and 443 Russians. The remains of the Finns have been brought to Finland for burial in cooperation with the association for the preservation of the memory of war veterans.

The group the most famous discovery of recent years must be a ranger Eugen Wistwhose remains were found on the Isthmus four years ago.

The Karelian rampart group found the remains of the missing soldier Egon Rosenthal in Tali in the summer of 1944. He was buried at the Jewish cemetery in Helsinki last May. A silver ring broken in a grenade explosion was found among Rosenthal’s remains.

Skokov became interested in the war events in Karelia as a teenager.

His family has a cottage south of Kuuterselkä. Skokov’s grandfather told the boy about trenches, tank trenches and barbed wire and stone barriers.

“That’s how I became interested in local military history. It was almost impossible to ignore it,” says Skokov.

“It was like being part of a secret military history. In the military history of the Soviet Union, the battles on the German front were told, but only a little about the battles on the Finnish front.”

What kind of people belong to the walls of Karelia?

“About the same age. Reliable. It is important. The kind of people with whom it’s fun to spend time in the forest.”

The search takes place in the summer, when the ground is not under snow or frost. However, the group also spends their free time together in the winter. Then we drink coffee or beer and plan future exploration trips.

Depending on the weather, the group spends 35–55 days a year on search trips.

According to Skokov, the members of the group are very different in their education and work history, but they all have an interest in military history. All of them also have such a character that they don’t shy away from handling human remains, or practically bones.

“For a lot of people, it’s mentally taxing.”

Three more of the members of the Karelian Wall are now on the run or fleeing the conscript authorities. One is in Serbia, one in Turkey and one is hiding in Russia.

Skokov estimates that there are a few dozen search groups in St. Petersburg, but the majority of them operate south of St. Petersburg, because a million soldiers fell there in World War II.

Those who are interested in Finland and Finnish history research the Karelian population.

“We keep bumping into the history of Finland and the tsarist era in the stone foundations of buildings.”

Skokov has also learned Finnish in order to be able to read war diaries. The National Archives is a familiar place to him.

Finding the Finnish dead is also more rewarding for searchers than the Russian ones, because it is easier to identify the remains of Finnish soldiers with the help of identification plates and war diaries.

Only very few of the Soviet dead are identified.

“Almost all of them are unknown. It’s just moving bones from the forest to the mass grave. We don’t know anything about them, although they certainly had interesting life stories.”

Those left on the field -book progresses on two levels, which could be described as the path of battles and the path of searches.

Taisteljuen tie is a description of the events and battles of the summer of 1944, which progresses chronologically from the breakthrough of Valkeasaari to the fighting battle in Vuosalmi.

Mikko Porvali was mainly responsible for the descriptions and writing of the Battle Road, whose text is very fast-paced from time to time.

The text of the quest road is written by Skokov. In it, he describes how the searchers of the Karelian rampart have studied the traces of battles that are still visible in the terrain today and how they use metal detectors to search for the dead left in the terrain.

According to Mikko Porval, the “main star and soul of the story” of the book is Slava Skokov.

Porvali appreciates that Skokov dares to voice his opinion, unlike many contemporary Russian historians.

“The Finnish Russians’ silence about Putin’s war in Ukraine has been deafening,” Porvali marvels.

The Left in the Field book will be published on Monday.

Skokov the descriptions of the search for the dead are an interesting document of extraordinary passion.

The joy of genuine discovery shines through in the text, when the remains of an unknown soldier found in the terrain can be identified and brought to their home region. It is also a great disappointment if the deceased remains unknown.

Skokov observed today’s Karelian population with sharp eyes: its beauty but also its ugliness when the Russians have considered the Karelian forests to be dumping grounds and littered the environment.

Skokov occasionally becomes downright poetic when he describes the nature of Karelia or reflects on the battles that have led to the discoveries.

The Karjan valli team has found four Finns who have fallen on Teikarsaari, and they have been identified by DNA tests. Private Vilho Ronkainen was buried in Hietaniemi’s hero’s cemetery last April.

Skokov has already tried to apply for a job in Finland, but so far with little success.

“Fifty times I have received a negative answer to my application”, he laments.

“It could be that people have the mindset that everyone who is from Russia is an enemy.”

If now you could get to Karelia, where would you go?

“To the ridge of the ridge. Äyräpään Harju is very beautiful in October.”

Skokov’s wife and 14-year-old son live in St. Petersburg. The wife cannot leave Russia because she has to take care of her elderly parents.

“She understands that her husband has an object of interest. He sometimes went with us in the forest, although he did not participate in the excavations. He sponged or did something else,” says Skokov.

“I miss him and the boy. It would be great if the war ended before he turned 18, so he wouldn’t have to go to the front.”

“Or maybe he could move to Finland. I don’t know if that’s possible.”