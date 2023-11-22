Books | SK: Sanna Marini’s book is published by Gummerus

The bidding competition for Sanna Marin’s upcoming book has been decided, reports Suomen Kuvalehti.

Finland Kuvalehti tellsthat of the former prime minister Sanna Marini (sd) the upcoming book will be published by Gummerus. Several sources have confirmed the matter to the newspaper. The working title of the book is according to SK’s information Our Turn: Fearless Leadership for a New Generationand the advance paid for the book has reportedly risen to the level of a Finnish record, lehti keroto.

The competition was organized by the American company Endeavor, formerly known as William Morris Endeavor.

HS wrote the other week that the publishing houses have probably faced fierce competition for Marin’s book. The book was given text sample for publishing houseswho bid on it.

According to HS’s previous information, HS’s book deals with Marin’s relationship with the media, among other things.