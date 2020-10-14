Books Siiri “Äitee” Rantanen cleared the track for female skiers, even though the coaching of the Finnish national team did not attract appreciation: “They would have sold our skis”

A book written by Siiri “Mother” Rantane will be published on Wednesday. In December, Rantanen, who turns 96, went for a jog twice a day during the corona spring, regardless of the weather. “It’s just up to you to leave,” he says in the book.

Skier Siiri “Mother” Rantanen won the Olympic medal in three consecutive winter competitions from 1952, but the prestige during his sports career remained low. Instead, after a career, Rantanen has enjoyed popularity, which has made him a well-known ski person.

Rantanen will be released on Wednesday Jari Porttilan and Osmo Kärkkäinen book written by Mother – the story of Siiri Rantanen (Docendo 2020).

The book states that Rantanen gave an extensive personal interview to the magazine for the first time only after participating in Finlandia skiing after his career in the 1970s, and in the 2000s he estimated that he gave more interviews than during his entire active career.

In December Rantanen, who turns 96, culminated exceptionally in terms of time. Rantanen won medals in the 1950s and 60s as a mother of two as she continued to compete. Rantanen’s competitors, for example Mirja Lehtonen and Kerttu Pehkonen ended their careers at a young age.

Women skied at the Olympic level for the first time in Oslo in 1952. The Finnish women’s skiers in the ten-kilometer competition were Olympic winner Lydia Wideman (front), silver medalist Mirja Hietamies, bronze medalist Siiri Rantanen and fifth-placed Sirkka Polkunen.­

Last winter ‘s Olympic medalists Mirja Hietamies (front) and Siiri Rantanen competed in the Salpausselä Games in March 1953.­

Due to the lack of appreciation in women’s skiing, Rantanen drifted against the national team coach on several occasions. Brother Saarinen with. Rantanen drew his conclusions about Saaris even before his Olympic medals.

The women skied at the Olympics for the first time in Oslo in 1952. Before the Olympic winter, Rantanen was involved in the Vuokatti camp, which gathered Olympic candidates and told about holding qualifiers. According to Rantanen, the skiers who were at the camp asked Saarinen for training instructions.

“When we asked head coach Veli Saarinen how we should train, there was no answer. I would just like you to practice just as you have so far. She was not interested in women’s skiing, it became clear, ”Rantanen says in the book.

In Oslo the women skied a distance of ten kilometers, where Finland took a triple victory. Lydia Wideman was number one Mirja Hietamies second and Rantanen third. Attention to historical victory remained low.

On the day of the race, the coaching management was more interested in the men’s message gold, and in Finland, the celebration at the airport was above all Veikko Hakulinen two gold medals.

“Women’s sports were not valued in any way then, because we didn’t even have our own coach in Oslo. The men of the combined at the race site lubricated our skis, and that, too, went wrong, at least for me. ”

The Lahti Ski Club organized a coffee event for Rantanen, but the skier’s return to his hometown was delayed by midnight.

“There were only a few people there. Kallen (married to Kalervo Rantanen) drank coffee and had already cooled down. ’

At the Cortina Olympics, Siiri Rantanen’s medal chances went to lubrication failure. There was too much grip on the skis. “Even in the downhill, I had to postpone the pace with both hands. After all, it didn’t want to become anything, ”Rantanen recalls in the book Äitee.­

Cortinan During the 1956 Games, Rantanen was able to agree with the Järvinen ski factory that plenty of reserves would be set aside for female skiers. The skis came into use when Eva Högin the ski was broken on a training run. When Hög went to Brother Saarinen at the urging of Rantanen, Hög received the answer that there are no reserves.

After that, Siiri “Mother” Rantanen, who had seen the skis, marched on Saarinen’s speeches. Hög got his spare. Hög also confirmed the story to the writers.

“That’s why we called Siiri‘ Mother ’. He took care of us and took care of us, ”Hög said.

In the book, Rantanen considers the reasons for the attempt to obscure skis to be cruel.

“They would have sold our skis. At that time, Järvinen made the best skis in the world, and they were valuable at that time. ”

In Cortina, Rantanen won Olympic gold when he was the first to anchor the message team to the finish line.

Rantanen was still involved in the Squaw Valley Olympics, where he received a message medal and stretched the length of his medal tube to three games. In addition to his World Championships, Rantanen won two personal medals and three communication medals in his career.

In the book, Rantanen mentions that the most important thing for him was to get to compete. The reason for playing sports was not in the money. For the sake of money, there would hardly have been any prerequisites for skiing. The book The Mother quotes Lydia Wideman Olympic heroes of winter sports the story in which the Silver Spoons reserved for the women’s race were given to the winner of the men’s race. Wideman received a coffee packet and four oranges instead.

Both Rantanen and Wideman are described in the book as skiers who worked to improve the position of athletic women. In recent decades, Rantanen’s work has received increasing recognition.

In 1993, Rantanen was invited to the Castle Festival for the first time Mauno Koiviston being president. Since then, invitations have also come in 2007 and 2017.

In 1998, a statue was erected in Lahti for Rantanen, and in 2000 he received the FIM 100,000 Pro Sports Recognition Award. Rantanen was also the first former athlete to receive an athlete’s pension in 2015.

Rantanen also has one of the golden crosses of merit in Finnish physical education and sports, which he received in 2009. The cross can be held by 12 surviving Finns at a time, and it is awarded for particularly valuable work in front of Finnish physical education culture and sports.

Siiri Rantanen has been a guest at the Castle party three times. In 2007, the celebrations were celebrated during Tarja Halonen’s term. “At that time, more of us skiers had been invited. I still remember when I was on the dance floor to take Juha Miedo, ”Rantanen said in a recent book.­

Siiri Rantanen skied spectacularly at the stadium at the Lahti World Championships 2017 before the start of the women’s post.­

Movement is still a part of Rantanen’s life. In Corona spring, he jogged twice a day. The first time in the early morning, the second time in the afternoon. Without weather reservation.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of air it is. It’s just that he leaves. You rush to the neck and go. ”

The book Äitee – Siiri Rantanen’s story, written by Jari Porttila and Osmo Kärkkäinen, will be published on Wednesday. All the quotes from the story are from the book.