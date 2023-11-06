Books | Seven girls rummage, hunt, peck and fuck – the book that has become a phenomenon in Sweden rewrites Aleksis Kive’s classic

What if instead of Juhan, Tuomaa, Aapo, Simeon, Timo, Lauri and Eero, seven defiant sisters, who fight, hunt and play with their mouths, lived in Jukola’s house?

That is exactly the starting point for the Swedish writer Anneli Jordahl in the first translated novel The daughters of Karhunkaataja. In it, Johanna, Tanja, Auni, Sini, Tiina, Laura and Elina are hiding from the authorities in the middle of an unnamed modern Finnish forest.

During her writer’s visit to Helsinki, Jordahl says that she had a lot of fun writing about misbehaving sisters.

“For centuries, women have been brought up to shrink and soften themselves, but the protagonists of my novels rebel when they are tried to be tamed. They are powerful, wild, profane and awkward.”

Jordahl’s girls drink, chain smoke, pimp, marry men who cross their path and cause general irritation among the townspeople.

Their lifestyle is often outlined in small, crazy strokes. For example Seven brothers in a scene that parallels reading books, a city teacher makes the girls learn the alphabet. The youngest and most squeamish of the siblings knows that “Aaa” will be the first to come. The other sibling’s lamp also lights up. “It sounds the same as in the morning when we gargle with brandy,” he chuckles.

“ “Even in our culture, most women carry internalized misogyny.”

A novel in the beginning, the daughters’ father rules the family as a clan chief. He does not want his daughters to go to school because he considers organized society to be the enemy and think workers to be oppressors.

The sisters, who grew up in harsh conditions, consider typical female features and work to be contemptible. Their masculinity, muscle strength, hunting skills and the right to own one’s hand arouse respect in them. Almost all the sisters hate their mother and worship their bear-cutter father, who smells of blood, sweat and coniferous forest.

Jordahl says that when he wrote the book, perhaps surprisingly, he thought about women in Afghanistan, whose lives are controlled by men with an iron grip. However, he drew on his own experiences to describe the misogyny internalized by the girls.

“Even in our culture, most women carry internalized misogyny. It’s sad how many women try to find their place by imitating men who are considered great and by scorning everything associated with women.”

Later in the book, the gaze turns to the power dynamics between the siblings, personal wishes and the search for one’s own direction. Women begin to reevaluate patriarchal values. Little by little, they also see the life of their mother, Louhe, named after the Kalevala matriarch, with new eyes.

“ When the sisters get into an altercation on the dance floor, they start kicking and hitting men with pipes.

In popular culture more and more women are depicted who deviate from the mold of the idealized woman and are openly contradictory in ways traditionally reserved for men. TV hit series have often been praised as examples of difficult but likable female protagonists Fleabag, Girls and Orange Is the New Black main characters.

The daughters of Karhunkaataja positions itself as part of this continuum and expands it especially with its descriptions of violence against women.

When the sisters get into a verbal altercation with unknown men on the dance floor, they start kicking and beating the men with pipes. One of the sisters carves a warning sign in the shape of a seven on a man’s forehead. When two young sisters steal their siblings’ money at the autumn market, the oldest of the sisters beats them both up on a bad day.

“Women’s capacity for violence has been a silent topic, it has been depicted mostly in horror and thriller genre works and not so much in the realistic tradition. I found writing about it quite difficult,” says Jordahl.

“At the same time, I felt it was important to see what would happen if I put my young female heroes in the same type of extremely masculine context as Alexis Kiven main characters”,

It was important for him to make the main characters into multidimensional characters, unbearable and captivating in their own way at the same time.

“I also definitely wanted to portray all these themes in an adventurous frame with mythical ingredients, like Kive.”

Jordahl seems to have succeeded in that.

Anneli Jordahl fell in love with Helsinki at the turn of the 1980s and 1990s, and has returned especially to Punavuori again and again.

Very high-class intellectual entertainment, wrote Svenska Dagbladet about Jordahl’s novel.

A completely unrestrained and more liberated novel than its predecessors, wrote Aftonbladet.

in Sweden The daughters of Karhunkaataja received rave reviews and was nominated for the August literature prize in 2022. The translation rights to the novel have been sold to about ten countries so far, including France, the United States and Mexico.

The publication of the Suomennos warms Jordahl especially, because he loves Finland and Finnish culture. Love goes back to the 1980s and 1990s. It all started when he came to Helsinki as a freelance journalist for a news gig to write about the city’s nightlife for a travel magazine.

“As a melancholic person, I immediately felt the city as my own. In Helsinki, I realized how perfectly Aki Kaurismäki the films captured the city’s romantic atmosphere and old-fashioned aesthetics.”

“ “Generally speaking, Swedish prose is calmer, greyer, middle-class and more cautious than Finnish.”

Jordahl started spending weeks in Helsinki every year. He remembers how he used to read for hours at Ysibaari on Uudenmaankatu Kalevala and Seven brothers. They made an indelible impression on him.

“Aleksis Kivi was influenced From Shakespeare and brings him to mind especially in his way of combining high and low, rough and poetic, realistic and fantastic. I feel at home in the Finnish literary tradition, which on average has more contrasts, imagination, wildness and humor than in Sweden.”

Jordahl was also charmed, for example Rosa Liksom of short stories that open up the world of the marginalized and needy. Also Annika Idström dark-toned novels dealing with the dark side of childhood fascinated him.

“Generally speaking, Swedish prose is calmer, greyer, middle-class and more cautious than Finnish prose. The worst thing that can happen to a person is a divorce,” says Jordahl. He is yawning.

Jordahl was saddened by how little the Swedes seemed to know about Finnish culture and history. That’s why he wrote a guidebook Helsingfors, från Kalevala till Snowcrash. It appeared in 2000.

Jordahl grew up in Östersund in a working-class family, the child of a hotel clerk mother and an electrician father. In the 1990s, he worked as a culture reporter at, among others, Dagens Nyheter and Expressen.

In Sweden, he rose to the attention of the entire nation with his non-fiction book about class Klass — är du fin nog?. The book, published in 2003, became a bestseller, and Jordahl was nicknamed Fru Klass, “Mrs. Class”.

“At that time in Sweden, it was said that class had lost its meaning and that everyone had the same opportunities in the people’s home. In my book, I showed how the class system works.”

Jordahl, who grew up in a working-class family, found connections between the way girls speak today and the speech of his own childhood.

Since then, Jordahl has been allowed to act as a class expert, who is called by, for example, media and cultural institutions. Today, he has already learned to translate calls about class issues to researchers.

The daughters of Karhunkaataja is Jordahl’s Fifth novel, and he is currently writing his sixth.

While writing Daughters of the Bear Slayer Jordahl had to do a lot of background work in order to find the right register for the characters’ speech. He listened to young people’s conversations, for example, on local trains and wrote down the sayings that seemed useful.

A documentary about Swedish girls who love cars that Jordahl saw on TV by chance also proved to be useful. Jordahl directly recorded many of their expressions in the work, such as “you sound like you’re fucking a cock”.

“Slowly I remembered that this is exactly the style girls used to speak in my youth in my working-class environment.”

Stone Seven brothers has often been read as an allegorical story of how the Finnish people changed from primitive hunter-gatherers to hardworking, literate and socially capable farmers.

Jordahl’s novel is also a story of development, but not as straightforward.

“In many books and films, rural people are portrayed as unintellectual and inferior to urban people, and my book has also been read with the expectation that eventually the girls will move to the city, clean up and start playing the piano,” he says.

However, it was important to him that the ending is not simple.

In Jordahl’s novel, the youngest sisters feel drawn to the world of ideas, stories and art. Little by little, they find space to pursue their interests, but none of them make the traditional class jump.

Most of the girls also do not abandon the forest, which in a certain way grows into one of the main characters of the novel. Jordahl describes it vividly, in detail and with love. He says that he studied particularly carefully the old descriptions written by the Sámi about the forest and what its products can be used for food.

Several Swedish writers are not interested in describing nature, Jordahl says, but he was fascinated by it.

“Although the seven sisters hunt and are violent, their lifestyle is ecologically very sustainable. In this sense, these anti-heroes have exemplary features.”

Anneli Jordahl: Daughters of the Bear Slayer. Finnish Jaana Nikula. Johnny Knig. 398 pp.

Swedishness Day is celebrated on Monday, November 6.