Gladiators of yesteryear. Volume 1

(Independent)

Poetry and wrestling is what this book by the specialist in this cultural heritage, Fernando Cavazos Torres, mentions in the introduction: develop compositions dedicated to pondering the actions of those who have made a name for themselves in the art of pankration. The magic and fantasy coming from the quadrilaterals are arguments to establish a point of union ”. Gladiators such as Tormenta, Tony Reyna, Panthro, Jungla Negra, Carnicero Aguilar, Rino Castro, Mario Segura, Juan Gallardo, El Lobo, Piloto II, Magno or Tenebroso parade with their epic battles in and out of the ring, with postcards, enriched by Cavazos , who guides this Olympus.

Fantastic Wrestling Stories

(Trade-Fight for Reading, 2018)

Another book by the master Fernando Cavazos Torres, which delves into the stories of wrestlers, and everything that surrounds them: mystery, terror, fantasy, fiction, reality. Topics that the author explores from the inside to satisfy curiosity, because from the world of gladiators who fight in the arena, which can range from one of the great ones to those traditional in the colonies, for example the arena of Doña Goyita, in the Moderna colony, which can suddenly function in a different logic to the keys and flying kicks, this is how the stories of Cavazos are opened, who displays his creativity with themes that are not alien to wrestling. Here one goes from the roots of the protagonists when writing their own pages and those that are born from that special cult. Rude and technical, good and evil, zombies and exotics, deceased and vampires, those of flesh and blood, who led to all that imagery of the fight.

Author’s email: fernycvz.57@hotmail.com

La Diabólica, El Vasco and his Dynasty

(Fight for Culture-Occupation, 2017)

The history of this Luchistic family is approached by Fernando Cavazos with keys and signs. An ice cream December 9, in Pesquería, NL, Angélica Sánchez Pérez was born, in a place known as El Callejón del Diablo, a place of witches, of rituals to lower them, of a lot of paranormal activity. That dark aura already denoted Angelica’s future, to later become La Diabólica within the world of the pankration. A story full of adversity, of entering as a mother of a family in wrestling, especially to highlight it in all the extension of the word: wife, mother, tireless fighter. She made her debut in her homeland and from there began a long journey and the honors, including the northern women’s championship, the hair of Lolita Solís and the mask of La Especial. La Diabólica inherited that passion from her husband Jesús Leyva Rojas, Jesse El Vasco, born in Paredón, Coahuila, who tells of her career that took hold in Monterrey, and who left for the capital to triumph in the 60s, when the time The golden age of wrestling followed its course. Of course, the love story he wrote alongside Angélica, La Diabólica, her partner and of course the soul of this family is also detailed. He had tough battles alongside Bulldog Villegas, against string deities such as El Santo and Cavernario Galindo. He retired on time and in full capacity. Cavazos addresses that stage after retirement, a terrible accident that undermined his health and how tragedy reached his home. And they undoubtedly injected into the DNA the love of the pankration to Tiffany, one of the great fighters of Mexico of the present time. Trained by her father and with flashes in Triple AAA, among her achievements are the Reina de Reinas championship against Martha Villalobos, Lady Apache on two occasions and with Faby Apache on four occasions. Jesse Vasco Jr. carries in his blood “a torrent of luchistic wisdom”, which he inherited from his grandfather, his aunt Tiffany and of course from his grandmother La Diabólica, with his time at Triple AAA with Los Cumbia Kings. Although his career stopped, his return to this sport that gave his family so much satisfaction is not ruled out.

Spangles and blood. The exotic fighters

(Fight for Culture-Occupation, 2016)

What would wrestling be without the exotics? The touch of sequins and feathers is given by these gladiators that add an even more genuine spectacle to this extraordinary sport. Cavazos turned to primary sources to develop this book, to his experiences and especially his knowledge about the exotic fighters of the town and, without a doubt, he achieves pleasant moments that range from joy, triumphs and troubles. The list ranges from the first exotic in Nuevo León’s history, Rosa Blanca. Another pioneer, Bello Califa, whom Cavazos met and had the honor of working with; This character is distinguished for being the exotic that conquered the national cinema. Rudy Reyna, who got great seasons in the local arenas or Bello David, “the lilo par excellence”, as he titled it in the chapter. Until reaching the Scarlet Pimpernel, spectacular and famous in various fighting companies. And of course it is followed by a list of recognized exponents of this bizarre modality of pankration: David Valdez, May Flower, Rubí Gardenia, Stardust, Diva Salvaje, Bello Guerrero, Gardenia Azteca, Alondra, Butterfly, Sexy Maciel, Sexy Pisces, El Bello Queño, Black Orchid, Érika Sotelo, Larry Miranda, Mamba, Girl from Arabia, La Piruja and Dulce Canela. “In which locker room do exotic wrestlers change?” Sequins and blood the writer Arnulfo Vigil. Because in the ring they also fight for dignity, it is mentioned in this work by Cavazos Torres.