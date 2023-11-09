Books | Sanna Marini’s book can be offered for up to six-figure sums, industry players estimate

It is not yet known whether the bidding competition for Marini’s book has been resolved.

Finns publishing houses are likely to face stiff competition Sanna Marini about the publishing rights of the upcoming book.

On Sunday, it was reported that former Prime Minister Marin (sd) is preparing records with the US office. Ilta-Sanom according to the information, the agency is William Morris Endeavor (WME) and the name of the book would be Our Turn: Fearless Leadership for a New Generation.

According to HS’s information, a text sample of the book has been given to Finnish publishing houses, which have made offers for it. However, it is not known whether the tender competition has already been resolved.

Marin’s book will probably sell a lot, so we are ready to pay accordingly for the publishing rights.

CEO of WSOY, Timo Julkunen.

CEO of WSOY, one of Finland’s largest publishing houses Timo Julkunen assesses the situation for HS at a general level.

“There is certainly a lot of variation, but I believe that the amount can reach a six-figure offer,” he says.

Siltala publishing house Touko Siltala throws the same estimate.

“The book is being sold with little advance information, which in itself is not strange for such a high-profile person, but the publishing houses must have estimated that it would sell well.”

Touko Siltala has founded the Siltala publishing house with his brother Aleksi Siltala.

How much Marin herself gets from the amount of money offered for the publishing rights depends on the contract between the agency and the publishing house.

It is also not yet known how much Marin himself will contribute to the writing of the book, especially if the work will be made in English.

Finnish selling an author’s book to Finland through a foreign agency is rare, but in Marin’s case it is not surprising, says Timo Julkunen. Finnish publishers have certainly proposed numerous book projects to Marin for years, but now he has chosen a foreign agency.

“He certainly has connections to the United States through his current contracts, so it’s only natural,” Julkunen reflects.

In July, it was reported that Marin starts doing speaking gigs through the US-based Harry Walker Agency. It and WME are owned by the same parent company, Endeavor, which manages numerous entertainment and media agencies.

WME is familiar to WSOY through previous book contracts, Julkunen says. Through them, for example, an actor has been brought to Finland Matthew McConaghey biography Green light (2021) and by Malcolm Gladwell information books.

Marin’s the work is likely to be classified as a non-fiction book. In non-fiction, it is not unheard of for a work by a Finnish author to be originally written in English, says the director of the literature export center Fili Tiia Strandén.

For example, a philosopher Frank Martela write his book in English.

When the publishing rights of Finnish books have been sold abroad, according to Strandén, five-figure sums have been paid for them at best.

“A foreign agency will certainly get good distribution for Marin’s book and good contracts in different countries.”