Books, sales beyond pre-Covid levels. The virus has made us avid readers

A year and a half of the Coronavirus pandemic, in addition to doing countless damage, has also produced a data that bodes well for the future of Italy. Book sales have risen sharply across the country, even exceeded the levels of the year before Covid. The survey on cultural consumption – reads the Corriere della Sera – presented by BookCity Milano, Intesa Sanpaolo and Aie, highlights that something is changing. Sales of miscellaneous books grew by 47 percent in the first five months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, and by 19 percent compared to the first five months of a pandemic-free year like 2019. in 2021 compared to 2020 (31 per cent; while 56 per cent read as before, and only 13 read less).

Among the reasons for the greater reading, – continues the Corriere – as many as 53 percent “wanted to devote more time to reading”. Furthermore, some of the habits acquired in recent months have influenced behavior even later: in October 2020, among those who bought books in non-chain bookstores, 8 percent consulted the site of the neighborhood bookstore, today the percentage has risen to 12. Other numbers growing in the Nielsen data: audiobook listeners in the first months of 2021 are 10 million, with an increase of 11 percent compared to November 2020 (podcast listeners have also grown in 2020 compared to 2019, + 15 percent).