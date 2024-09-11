Books | Researcher Hanna Kuusela puts on the bench those people in the university world who have behaved “badly, cowardly or basely”

Researcher Hanna Kuusela’s work of fiction is a straightforward indictment whose goal is to save democracy. “The people I write about have earned the blame for their bad, cowardly or base behavior,” he says.
Eleonora Riihinen HS
Democracy fear.
It is a terrifying phenomenon in today’s society, thinks the researcher-writer Hanna Kuusela.
It is an unspoken but widespread idea that democracy is an inefficient system that produces bad results.
#Books #Researcher #Hanna #Kuusela #puts #bench #people #university #world #behaved #badly #cowardly #basely
Leave a Reply