Books Recent revelation: Antti Ruuskanen signed a contract with a Norwegian company that would have blamed him even for his own death

Antti Ruuskanen and Tero Pitkämäki For years, they formed an efficient duo, whose shoulders supported the traditional tradition of javelin throwing.

The career of world champion Pitkämäki ended in October 2019. European champion Ruuskanen persevered in the 202 Olympic Games in Tokyo until the body could no longer withstand being thrown.

Pitkämäki repeated his career Keijo Leppänen in a book he wrote Spearman (January), which appeared in the autumn of 2020. Now it’s Ruuskanen’s turn to remember.

Ruuskanen chose what was better known as a detective Leena Lehtolaisen. Also Place of Räting is published by Tammen.

Pitkämäki’s actual story was 221 pages long. Perhaps more readable would have come from Finland’s best athlete of the 21st century.

Ruuskanen’s throwing arc is stretched to 354 sides. There are too many interviewees and side voices. Compaction would have been good. Even the archbishop of the Finnish Orthodox Church Leolta opinions have been asked about Ruuskanen.

Still, Ruuskanen’s biography is more successful than Pitkämäki’s.

Child however, has not gone with the wash water, as they say. Lehtolainen has found a lot of new things in Ruuskanen that have not been reported in the media.

This is largely due to the fact that from Kuopio Juha Lindblom started as Ruuskanen’s new manager in 2014. At the same time, the javelin thrower’s interviews and out-of-competition commentary began to go through him.

Lindblom, who has become Ruuskanen’s creditor, says in the book that he was forced to calm down the situation of Ruuskanen, who won the European Championship in 2014. There was starting to be too many interrogators and hustle and bustle around.

The dialogue between the two Managers adds an interesting addition to the book. Previously, sponsorship agreements had been made Jarmo Hirvonen, who also worked as Ruuskanen ‘s coach for a few years. The sponsorship agreements entered into by Hirvonen were either terminated or renegotiated.

According to the book, at worst, Hirvonen’s contracts practically cost Ruuskanen more than he got from them.

One the most complex to dismantle was an English-language contract with a Norwegian-based food supplement company. In principle, it owned all of Ruuskanen’s rights.

According to the agreement, it would be the athlete’s own fault if he or she died after consuming the products or if he or she inadvertently consumed doping substances while using them. That would have meant the end of Ruuskanen’s sports career. In addition, any conflicts of interest would be resolved in accordance with Norwegian law.

The termination of the contract required quite a twist, and not everyone else got rid of it without any problems. As a result of the agreement, products marketed under the Ruuskanen name also appeared on the market without permission. The mess never leaked to the public.

Jarmo Hirvonen, who signed the agreement, sees the matter differently in the book.

“It didn’t get out of hand,” says Hirvonen.

Financially, Ruuskanen was not left empty after his sports career. Wealth and income earned through sports are invested in various destinations.

“My character doesn’t give money for anything!” Ruuskanen says in a book in which he denies that after many injuries he continued his career for another year because of funding, as it was written about.

Rätingin place also tells of the wrong side of the javelin thrower. Alongside the peak moments, the race career held an awful lot of injuries, not all of which were shouted at. It was not like Ruuskanen.

At the beginning of his career, Ruuskanen had set himself the goal of winning the Olympics. At the competition venue, he got to try it twice: in London in 2012 and in Rio in 2016.

In London, Ruuskanen threw bronze. It later brightened to silver after the Ukrainian shooter’s doping cart, which Ruuskanen did not receive until the Lahti World Championships in 2017.

During the 2016 Rio Olympics, Ruuskanen broke his back muscle at the European Championships in Amsterdam in July, where he threw a bronze. On the way back from Amsterdam, Ruuskanen got food poisoning and was dropped in Finland.

Rio was left at risk. Between the third round throw in Amsterdam and the first qualifying throw in Rio, Ruuskanen did not throw a full throw.

Before the Rio Olympics, Ruuskanen was hit by an old, persecutor: his groin was sore. Nivunen’s new pain was not reported to the public even after the race, when Ruuskanen was sixth.

Dohan Ruuskanen prepared for his coach at the World Championships in 2019 Jyrki Blomin with top condition. In practice, however, the race was already ruined on the training ground, when Ruuskanen’s knee on the support leg failed.

Ruuskanen still had time to dream about Olympic gold until the end. The first relief was that the pandemic delayed the Tokyo Olympics by a year. Ruuskanen got into some sort of throwing condition but remained a deputy for the fifth time in the championships.

Ruuskanen would have finally gotten out of the deputy’s seat Oliver Helander in place of. Ruuskanen thought it wiser not to go there on a tight schedule in half condition.

Speculation is a top sport. In the place of Räting manager Lindblom wonders where Ruuskanen coach Blom could have reached together if the coaching work had started a couple of years earlier than 2018. Could some injuries have been avoided with a more careful training focused on technology?

Ruuskanen and his cohabiting spouse are even more important than the Olympic victory Tuula Malinen received Midsummer 2021. A daughter was born to the family Piston.