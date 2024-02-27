Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Books | Publishing houses Siltala and Teos merge

February 27, 2024
The collaboration between Siltala and Teos has been planned for a long time, says publisher Touko Siltala.

Publishing companies Siltala and Teos merge.

The publishing company Siltala will buy Teos' publishing business, says the publisher Touko Siltala. At the same time, a directed share issue will be carried out, with which the main owner of Teos Heikki Herlin will jointly own Siltala Alex and with Touko Siltala in such a way that each has approximately 30 percent of the company's shares.

“Teos and Siltala will continue as their own brands,” says Siltala. “The core of the publishing business remains the same in both cases.”

Cooperation seeks efficiency in, for example, sales, marketing, information, audiobook production and administration. However, deliveries will continue to be independent, and there will be no impact on the staff or authors of the publishing houses.

The offices of the publishing houses are currently located in different parts of the city: Teos in Ullanlinna, Siltala in Sörnäis. The space issue will be looked at calmly, says Touko Siltala. For now, the facilities remain unchanged.

of the 2010s the digitization of the book industry that started in the last few years has proven to be particularly difficult for authors, but publishing houses are also suffering.

“Of course, there are discussions in the background about where the book industry is going and where it is worth directing business in a situation where printed books are in short supply,” says Siltala. “The core of both companies is in the printed book, although we like to make audio books, which have a lot of demand and listeners.”

“It is without a doubt clear that as a united publishing house we have broader shoulders to seek solutions to problems and also be proactive.”

Last year was financially good for Siltala publishing house, says Touko Siltala.

“There was no acute compulsion or pressure for this,” says Siltala. According to him, the background is a long-lasting planning process, which showed that the merger was not only sensible, but also inspiring.

According to Siltala, both companies have a strong understanding and appreciation for the writer's work.

“We have a genuine desire to find solutions to the problem of making a living, which has arisen in the writer's community thanks to streaming services.”

According to Siltala, good results were obtained, for example, by Sirpa Kähkönen last fall's Finlandia winning novel 36 urns was not published as an audiobook until Christmas, although the book was already published in August. In this way, sales of printed books were increased.

Publishing limited company He will continue as CEO of Siltala Arto Forsten. The new members of Siltala's board are Heikki Herlin, Jaakko Tapaninen and previous CEO of Teos Nina Paavolainen.

The publishing company Siltala was founded in 2008 by the brothers Touko and Aleksi Siltala, who left the WSOY publishing company. Siltala's writers include Finlandia winners Sirpa Kähkönen, Iida Rauma, Kari Hotakainen, Pirkko Saisio and Hannu Raittila.

The publishing company Teos was founded in 2003 by a group of publishing industry professionals, of whom the late Silja Hiidenheimo (1961–2015) and Niklas Herlin (1963–2017). Its authors include Finlandia winners, among others Juha Hurme, Riika Pelo, Mikko Rimminen and Leena Krohn.

