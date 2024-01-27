Books | Pirkko Saisio makes history: the Helsinki trilogy for the Penguin Modern Classics series

Saisio is the first Finn in the book series among names like Simone de Beauvoir and Franz Kafka.

Pirkko I will Helsinki-trilogy has been purchased for the Penguin Modern Classics series. About that tells the Finnish agency selling the book rights, Helsinki Literary Agency. This is the first time that the works of a Finnish author can be included in a well-known selection in the world.

Saisio's trilogy novels are The lowest common denominator (1998), Back light (2000) and Red book of separation (2003).

Autobiographical all parts of the trilogy, which included parts, were in turn nominated for the Finlandia Award. Red book of separation also won Finlandia. Together, the novels of the trilogy have sold more than 80,000 copies. The book series follows the life of a fictional character named Pirkko Saisio from childhood to adulthood.

The rights to the book series have been sold to several European countries as well to the United States and Canada.

The Penguin Modern Classics series includes, for example by Simone de Beauvoir, by Virginia Woolf, by James Joyce, By Saul Bellow, by Jorge Luis Borges, Franz Kafka and by Gertrude Stein works.

Henry Eliot edited the Penguin Modern Classics series says it celebrates “challenging and radical writing from the past hundred years or so”.