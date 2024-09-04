Finnish literary star Pajtim Statovci tried to write about his own life, as is fashionable, before starting his fourth novel, which has just been published. Nothing came of it.

Pajtim Statovci’s works have been widely translated. They have received an exceptionally laudatory reception in, for example, the United States.

Tten years ago, a writer was born Pajtim Statovci. Debut novel My cat Yugoslavia appeared on August 7, 2014. It was praised and awarded.

Since then, it has become clear that as a writer Statovci is quite an extraordinary success – even if you don’t count the third novel Bollan won the Finlandia prize.