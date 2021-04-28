Books Paavo Arhinmäki opposes boycotts of athletes in his new book: “If Finland were to reach the Qatar World Cup, I think the national team should take part in it”

Arhinmäki criticizes the awarding of the Games to Qatar, but he thinks athletes should not suffer from bad decisions.

Congressman and former sports minister Paavo Arhinmäki (left) will take a strong stance on the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Arhinmäki states in what will be published today, Thursday All it takes in his book (WSOY) that he has never supported athlete boycotts.

“If Finland were to enter the Qatar World Championships, I think the national team should participate in them,” Arhinmäki writes.

He justifies his position on the grounds that an athlete’s career at the top may be short and a single value race may be a unique opportunity to get to compete at the World Cup or Olympic level.

“If gentlemen have acted in an ethically and morally dubious way, athletes must not suffer from it,” says Arhinmäki.

Arhinmäki criticizes the decision of the International Football Association (Fifa) to choose Qatar as the host of the competition and also the fact that Fifa has not changed its decision despite several ambiguities and the deaths of migrant workers.

“Despite this, the International Football Association (FIFA) has not slapped its ears on demands to postpone the races – not even though many of the twenty-two men who decided to host the race in Qatar have since been jailed for corruption and even more are banned from attorneys.”

Arhinmäki also states that the national football federations have hardly protested against the host race in Qatar, nor have the star players. Since the writing of the book, there has been a debate about participating in the Games, at least in Norway, and the national team is protesting the human rights situation in Qatar before its World Cup qualifiers.

Finland As a long-term supporter of the national team, Arhinmäki would have to consider if Finland survived the Games.

“A much bigger dilemma would come for us supporters, who would have to consider whether to travel to Qatar or not,” Arhinmäki says.