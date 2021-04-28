Books Paavo Arhinmäki made a slightly different book Huuhkajat, in which “A man looking like Kankkusen gets a wonderful scene of madness”

Member of Parliament Paavo Arhinmäki has seen about 120 matches of the Finnish men’s national football team on the spot. Now, in his novelty book, he tells what has happened in them.

“Olympic Stadium at the gate, the steward asked what I had in the plastic bag. I opened it and told the contents: ‘Two bottles of beer and a little whiskey.’ ”

With these words begins the Member of Parliament and the former Minister of Sports Paavo Arhinmäki book All it takes (WSOY). In the book, Arhinmäki talks about his support for the Finnish national football team and goes through numerous match trips, among other things. In total, Arhinmäki has seen about 120 national team matches on site.

However, the book is not just about football, as Arhinmäki also discusses political issues that have struck at different times, such as parliamentary elections.

Beer and football belong strongly together in Paavo Arhinmäki’s book. In October 2011, Arhinmäki was preparing for the Chelsea – Arsenal match in London.­

However, supporting the Finnish A national team – which is now also called Huuhkaji – is at the heart of the book. The book’s opening quote also describes what is often associated with matches: drinking alcohol.

Opening quote is associated with a match that marked Finnish football for a long time. In October 1997, Arhinmäki was going to watch the World Cup qualifier Finland – Hungary, which ended in a infamous way in Finland’s own goal and again in the failure of the World Cup dreams.

At the end of the match, Arhinmäki tried to run on the field, but the steward took Arhinmäki and asked: “Where are you SpongeBob going?”

“I didn’t know then and I still don’t know. It was my reaction to the shock, trying to run somewhere, ”Arhinmäki writes.

Arhinmäki got on the field 22 years later, when Finland defeated Liechtenstein at the Töölö football stadium and survived for the first time in the men’s football tournament, ie the European Championships. Arhinmäki has memorized Finland’s opening goal.

“I had had my stomach a little messed up the day before the decisive Liechtenstein match. When Jasse Tuominen scored a winning goal, of course I sat in the stadium toilet and I just heard a bang. ”

Of these between the two matches, Arhinmäki had also had time to take part in numerous away matches. One of the most special cases is from June 2000, when Arhinmäki was organizing a package trip for a “busload” of Finnish supporters to the Latvian practice match in Riga.

“We laughed in the harbor for a duo older than us, who was already in the supportive edge before eight in the morning. Both were wearing a faded leather jacket, and the other was quite Juha Kankkusen looking, and his face was quite fiery red, ”Arhinmäki writes.

It was only in Tallinn that it became clear to Arhinmäki that the duo belonged to their package tour group. The bus from Tallinn to Riga started to happen.

“On the way out of the guys, Kankkunen-looking got a miraculous madness scene and started strangling a fellow passenger. Luckily we noticed it in time, and knocked ‘Kankkusen’ ​​to the floor. The strangled had already thought for a moment that he was going to die and he was so scared of the incident that he never went to the guest games again, ”Arhinmäki says in the book.

According to Arhinmäki, the match, which Latvia won 1-0, was not seen by the duo as they went out into the hotel room. On the way back, it happened again.

“From the end of the trip, a terrible smell spread to the back of the bus. It was hot and stale on the bus anyway due to the heat, and the guy from ‘Kankkusen’ had then let go of his pants. ”

Arhinmäki received one lesson from this trip.

“The trip to Riga was the first and at the same time the last guest trip, in the arrangements of which I was involved without knowing all the departures. After twenty years, you can already laugh at the trip, but then you didn’t have any fun. ”

Paavo Arhinmäki: It all takes time. WSOY. 288 pages. All the quotes from the story are from the book.