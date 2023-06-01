Books | One day Tony Salmelainen dictated a message to himself: “I notice that I’m depressed. Very depressed”

What now? I am lost. I’m completely frozen. No idea what’s next. Lots of thoughts, but still hitting a blank. No idea what the purpose of life is.

Played for Leijon and in the NHL Tony Salmelainen had had to end his career due to head injuries already at the age of 32. In January 2014, it took him into deep and murky waters.

A depressed Salmelainen recorded his feelings on a dictation machine. When Ville Peltonen sent him a message to ask for news, Salmelainen wanted to answer, but couldn’t.

I am completely lost and the only question in my head is echoing over and over again: What the hell. I find myself depressed. Very depressed. It bothers me that I can’t accept help.

The inner hell started at the end of 2013. The career was over, and no help came from the Players Association. For the next few years, Salmelainen figuratively beat his head against the wall and his life was like a roller coaster.

During his trip, Salmelainen didn’t get the idea of ​​how athletes are often left completely alone at the end of their careers. He says that he wanted to help others even when he still needed help himself.

“ “That’s when I realized that I couldn’t find any reason to get up from it.”

Salmelainen and sports marketing expert, Doctor of Economics Arto Kuuluvainen the desire to offer athletes support in their career transition towards a more traditional working life gave birth to the Life game book.

The project started as a podcast and evolved Life’s playbook – From love to athletes – into a book, which will be published on June 1. The third link of the book project is the editor Jukka Vuorio.

The topic is important, because after the end of their career, the athlete experiences sadness, emptiness and abandonment – or at least confusion, when a huge amount of routine suddenly disappears from life.

“Yes, giving it up was scary,” the golden lion Lasse Kukkonen says.

HIFK icon Lennart Petrell had to end his career in 2020 due to a muscle mutation found in his heart. The results were a shock, and a place in the locker room was also given to another player during his absence.

“One morning, after the kids had gone to school, I took a shower and then went back to bed to poop. I realized that I couldn’t find any reason to get up from it,” he says.

“ “Very few people know how to think that it is worth developing and maintaining the mind in the same way”

HIFK’s Lennart Petrell and Kärppien’s Lasse Kukkonen hugged each other at the end of the spring 2018 semifinal series. Both Petrell and Kukkonen tell their stories on the pages of Life’s game book.

Feelings were not suicidal, but at that moment Petrelli felt that there was nothing in life that would motivate him to make a rhythm in everyday life. He says that he sought help from a psychologist to deal with the matter.

“For an athlete, it goes without saying that we constantly develop and maintain the body. But very few know how to think that it is worth developing and caring for the mind in the same way,” he says.

The idea seems to spread more widely among athletes. If the thoughts help even one athlete struggling with his thoughts alone, the work fulfills its purpose.

The book also reminds us of the dangers of a new career. Too many people burn themselves out because they are not used to distinguishing between work and leisure and do not respond in time to the warnings of the body and mind.

Volleyball player Markus Kauppinen jumped into the startup world with the mindset learned from his sports career. It took him from Barcelona to burnout, when cooperation with, for example, FC Barcelona was followed by exhaustion.

“You learn in sports that you should never give up and never give up. I only started to heal from my burnout when I finally dared to give up,” he says.

“ “In reality, it was a silence chained by threats, nausea and shame.”

Life the game book also creates the dark side of sports in its pages. A national team level volleyball player Anna Vahe returns in the book to 2021, when he publicly talked about his teenage sexual relationship with his coach.

“I was then a young and naive high school girl for whom the coach was a great authority. An authority that I admired and respected,” says Vahe.

Vahe says that he carried enormous shame and guilt about the subject. Finally, his mind began to break. He told the secret to his father, who took action. The coach was absent from the team’s activities for a while.

When the coach returned, a shocked Vahe could not continue in the team. He was pressured to continue, and some of his teammates also turned against him.

“When the matter became public in the summer of 2021, I received messages from my gaming friends at the time apologizing. They had reportedly thought that it was my decision to remain silent,” says Vahe.

“In reality, it was a silence chained by threats, nausea and shame. After all, I had already been condemned in that community.”

“ “I went to Hesburger to eat sausage fries and a layered hamburger.”

Jyrki Rovio (right) played in the goal of Turku’s Inter in the summer of 1997. In the picture, HJK’s Shefki Kuqi fans his goal in the match played on July 27, which HJK won away 1–0. Among the Inter players, Erkka Petäjä is also in the photo.

The book the most joyful story is related to the events of the summer of 1998 in the football Veikkausliiga. Jyrki Rovio worked at the time as the marketing manager of Turku-based Inter and trained with Naantali’s VG-62.

Rovio, which had been celebrating Midsummer for a week, got a call from its agent when FC Jazz from Pori needed a goalkeeper. A couple of days later, Jazz’s coach called and told Rovio that he would be at the goal tonight.

“I hadn’t had time to eat that day, so I went to Hesburger to eat sausage fries and a layered hamburger. It was a normal lunch food for me at that time,” Rovio recalls.

“Actually, I had probably eaten at Hese for the previous nine months. I had gained at least ten kilos of excess weight.”

On the night of the match, it was pouring rain, and Rovio hadn’t even had time to get replacement studded shoes. He got the goalkeeper’s gloves from the custodian.

“I was sitting there in the dressing room as a pretty round boy, and I thought that all the ingredients of a disaster are in the air here,” says Rovio.

Three the match-long contract went great. He says that he came to the Veikkausliiga “overweight right from the summer pastures without any proper training” and that he pulled three top games.

Eventually the founder of Inter Stefan Håkans sold the goalkeeper to Jazz, according to Rovio, for 60,000 marks.

“It’s probably a lot of money that has been paid for a marketing manager in Finnish football – or in any other field. That was primarily my title at the time,” he says.

The work allows the athlete’s voice to be heard. It brings the reader close and makes them dig, for example from fightingto which the star defender Keith Yandle challenged Petrelli or Sanna Kämäräinen from the puck arc from EC Zurich.

At the end of each story, it is told in which podcast episode of the Life game book the main character told the story. Mention is both reader service and podcast marketing.

Ten former athletes and one former sports director can vote.

The quotes are quotes from the book Life game book and the italicized texts are recordings by Tony Salmelainen published in the book.