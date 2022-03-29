THE books on sign language (And not sign language or sign language, but sign language) are the best way not only to learn the alphabet and words that allow you to communicate with the deaf, but also to learn about their world, their history, their culture. Sign languages ​​are nothing more than a coded system of hand signs, facial expressions and body movements used by signing communities, including deaf people.

It is a real one form of communication, with verbal and non-verbal characteristics, like other spoken languages. On 23 September, the UN from 2017 has announced a day to celebrate the International Sign Languages ​​Dayto remember the importance of this form of communication which is based on signs.

In Italy the Italian sign language, LIS, has recently been recognized. But there are others all over the world: America Sign Language or ASL, British Sign Language, BSL, Langue des Signes Française, LSF and so on. There is also Signunus, an internationally valid language throughout the world. Without forgetting that even in Italy there are small regional variations, such as dialects but in sign language.

To find out more about deaf culture and sign language, Italian and beyond, here is that on Amazon we can buy many books to read and share on any occasion.

Grammar of signs. Sign language in 1300 images and 150 sentences

Zanichelli proposes his book “Grammar of signs. Sign language in 1300 images and 150 sentences“, With flexible cover. Published in 2017 by the Italian publishing house, the volume of Orazi Romeo takes us to the discovery of sign language, as well as its grammar, with images and phrases to learn. Perfect, even according to users who have reviewed it, to be able to approach sign language, starting right from the basics. This book is available for purchase with the Culture Bonus and with the Teacher Card Bonus.

Sign languages. History and semiotics

The authors Tommaso Russo Cardona and Virginia Volterra present for Carocci Editore in 2007 the book entitled “Sign languages. History and semiotics“. A book that leads us to the discovery of these forms of visual-gestural communication of deaf communities. These are languages ​​in all respects, as linguistic scholars from all over the world have established. The book helps better understand not only sign languages, but also how they were born and how they developed. This book can also be purchased with the Culture Bonus and the Teacher Card Bonus, as it is sold and shipped directly from Amazon.

Italian education, communication and sign language

Loredana Scursatone and Elena Cauda present their book “Italian education, communication and sign language“, Which can be purchased with Amazon also using with the Culture Bonus and the Teacher Card Bonus. Published in 2017 by PM edizioni, the book leads us to discover everything there is to know about Italian sign language, especially in educational and training contexts, but not only. The authors strongly believe that speaking of sign language should be extended to others communicative and educational contexts. In particular, the Italian situation is analyzed in order to propose important food for thought.

Talk, score. Introduction to the physiology and pathology of verbal and sign languages

Rosalia Cavalieri and Dontata Chiricò for “Il Mulino”, Itineraries series, they propose their book “Talk, score. Introduction to the physiology and pathology of verbal and sign languages“. The book brings to know both the spoken language and the signed language, with reflections and points for debate to be able to investigate further the mechanisms of the human mind in the face of the world of language. Languages ​​that are also analyzed from a semiotic-linguistic point of view. On sale with the flexible cover, it can be purchased with the Culture Bonus and the Teacher Card Bonus.

I play and learn with LIS. Activities and cards for learning the Italian sign language

For the little ones, however, Jacopo Murolo, Mirko Pasquotto, Rossana Rossena they propose a book with a flexible cover to play while learning the Italian sign language. “I play and learn with LIS. Activities and cards for learning the Italian sign language”Is a beautiful volume that takes us to the discovery of LIS together with Ciro, a 6-year-old boy who tells the signs through colored drawings concerning situations in which we can find ourselves every day. The book can be used at school and in the family and there is also an attached post with the letters of the alphabet with image of the sign, illustration and name of an object with the initial one. The book is published by Erickson.

The first 400 signs. Small dictionary of the Italian sign language for communicating with the deaf

In the end, Natalia Angelini, Rossano Borgioli and Anna Folchi present for Carocci Faber the interesting volume “The first 400 signs. Small dictionary of Italian sign language to communicate with the deaf “, an illustrated edition for a softcover book published in 2008 that is always up-to-date. A volume that can also be purchased with the Culture Bonus and the Teacher Card Bonus that leads us to discover the dictionary of Italian sign language.

To learn about the history and culture of the deaf, here is the books on sign language can help us!