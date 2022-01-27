January 27 is the Memorial Day. An important day not to forget the crimes and tragedies of the Holocaust. And to make sure that such a terrifying historical event for our most recent history never happens again. THE books on Remembrance Day, for adults and children, they can be a useful tool to understand the reason for this date and this anniversary that we must commit ourselves to carry forward.

There Remembrance day is an international anniversary, which falls every January 27, to commemorate the victims of the Holocaust. Jews killed by Nazi Germany and the allies before and during the Second World War, but also other people considered by Hitler to be inferior races for religious, political, racial, sexual, health reasons and more.

The date of January 27 was not chosen by chance, since on that day in 1945 the troops of the Red Army, entering the Auschwitz concentration camp and by showing the horrors of war to the world, they effectively ended the Holocaust.

If you are looking for books on Remembrance Day to also read together with children and teenagers, here is a series of reading proposals for you, to buy on Amazon.

The story of Anna Frank by Lia Levi and Barbara Vagnozzi

Lia Levi, with illustrations by Barbara Vagnozzi, tells us the story of Anne Frank. Anna was a 13-year-old girl living in Amsterdam. One day his life changed completely. With her family she had to take refuge in a hidden place to hope to save herself from the murderous fury of an emperor who was hunting people like her. To survive he decided to tell his entire story to the diary Kitti, his only friend in that devastating historical moment. Recommended for ages 6 and up.

Lia Levi’s Memorial Day

All time Lia Levi proposes a very beautiful book, entitled “The Day of Remembrance told to my grandchildren”, available in hardcover and Kindle format. Through questions and answers, curiosities and reflections, the woman tells what the Day of Remembrance, which is celebrated on January 27, means for the whole world. The writer talks about her childhood, from the Racial Laws to the Nazi occupation, talking about it with her grandchildren and with all the little readers with whom she often spoke at school. The recommended reading age is from 8 years onwards.

The Shoah and the day of remembrance of Lia Tagliacozzo and Angelo Ruta

The author Lia Tagliacozzo and the illustrator Angelo Ruta present, in the book with a flexible cover published in 2017 with a color edition, “The Shoah and the Day of Remembrance”, a volume that traces the genocide of the Jews and all the other victims of the Holocaust. It begins with a documentary on television in which there are very thin, shabby, sick people, dressed in rags, with distorted faces. They are the people persecuted by the Nazi regime and its allies. Giacomo and his companions ask his grandfather for more information and the man talks about his friends who have lived that terrifying page of history of our times. Recommended from 7 years onwards.

The tree of memory. The Shoah told to the children by Anna Sarfatti and Giulia Orecchia

Anna Sarfatti and Michele Sarfatti, together with the illustrator Giulia Orecchia, wrote the book, in Kindle format and in flexible cover format, entitled “The tree of memory. The Shoah told to children ”, published by Oscar Junior in 2019. The story leads us to discover the story of Samuele Finzi and his family. They live in Florence, they are happy and serene, they are Jews. In the garden they have a beautiful olive tree, where Sami hides her precious things. When Italy promulgates the anti-Jewish laws, her life, the life of her family and the life of all Italian Jews change forever. They are persecuted. Parents lose their jobs, Sami can’t go to school or see friends. The uncles are forced to emigrate. They have to start living in hiding; their life will never be the same. The recommended reading age is from 6 years onwards.

The trunk of secrets. The story of the girls who survived Auschwitz by Andra and Tatiana Bucci, illustrations by Elisabetta Stoinich

Beautiful the book by Andra and Tatiana Bucci, with illustrations by Elisabetta Stoinich, entitled “The trunk of secrets. The story of the girls who survived Auschwitz “. We are in 1950 and in Trieste Andra and Tati open the lid of a trunk, going back in time and recalling the history of their Jewish family, after the entry into force in 1938 of the racial laws and the deportation to a concentration camp. Then the girls were freed from Auschwitz, but they lived in an orphanage until they were able to hug their parents, who also survived. The book is available in Kindle, hardcover and softcover format.

The girl on the train by Lorenza Farina, with illustrations by Manuela Simoncelli

Finally, Lorenzo Farina wrote the book “The girl on the train” in 2010., which tells the story of a little girl and a boy watching the trains go by. They say goodbye and the child begins to ask his mother why he was traveling. A touching and simple way to explain the Holocaust to the little ones. The recommended reading age is from 8 years onwards. The book is published by Paoline Editoriale Libri.

Happy reading, with the best books on Remembrance Day to read together and also to propose to children and teenagers.