Books Not those female leaders but those “female” leaders: Women and minority leaders in leadership are not an intrinsic value, says the newsletter

London

Who would not be tired of the eternal throbbing of the “empowerment” of women.

Front row saturators include women’s leadership recently the book made by a writer-columnist-brand specialist Arwa Mahdawi. According to her, the “empowerment” of women has become a commodity. It sells shampoo, cars and self-care guides.

Arwa Mahdawi

Mahdawi’s theory is that the more someone passes on empowerment, the more reluctant he is to genuinely change power relations.

In London born and living in New York, Mahdawi emphasizes that her leadership book is not a “women’s book”. No, even in the name of the book Strong Female Lead – Lessons from Women in Power refers to women a couple of times.

Mahdawi believes that women in corporate or political leadership positions have no absolute value.

“I don’t want more representation of women just because they’re more women than I want more black, brown or even sexual minorities. Instead, I want people to be managed differently than they are now, ”Mahdawi told foreign correspondents in London earlier this fall.

So there are no more female leaders in the search, but more “female” leaders.

What does this mean in practice?

According to Mahdaw, all crises are basically leadership crises. Poor and arrogant leadership pays off. The big ego, on the other hand, has been found to be the guilt of male leaders.

“ “It’s hard to imagine a female Boris Johnson.”

Women with overdeveloped self-esteem are less likely to weigh. Not because they are fundamentally different from men, but because girls are often raised differently than boys. What is acceptable for boys to use may not be considered appropriate for girls. And vice versa.

When when it comes to leadership, qualities traditionally considered “feminine” have been found to be a burden. Do not hesitate, do not be timid, do not change your mind, do not ask for help from others.

Women have been counseled to be girlboss and the toughest boss in the world of men.

Mahdawi offers the opposite recipe, or rejection of “toxic leadership”.

For her, the feminine leadership style is the trump card of the future. Collaboration and learning from mistakes would take us forward.

Who leaders Mahdawi himself then appreciate? He doesn’t believe in the favorites list but highlights the ones he appreciates.

The German Chancellor has just given up Angela Merkel spoke when he had something to say, not warmly.

“He wanted to leave, even though he could go on until he was 90.”

Former Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke in Berlin in early December as her successor, Olaf Scholz, took over the country.

Former President of Ireland Mary Robinson for its part, did not defend its popularity as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

“I’m here to work, not to keep my job,” Robinson used to say.

Young Mahdawi highlights, among others, young women politicians from the US Democratic Party, such as a member of the House of Representatives; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezin. In Britain, mention is made of, among other things, the Labor Party’s only 23-year-old elected to the lower house Nadia Whittome.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, in early December in Washington speaking out for the rights of immigrants.

New Zealand Labor Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is on the lists as expected. The Prime Minister of Finland will also be mentioned in the book Sanna Marin. Mahdawi has previously written for The Guardian about young female prime ministers in its columns.

Both Ardern and Mari dare to admit that they occasionally feel inadequate, as do a lawyer, a writer, and the president’s spouse. Michelle Obama.

Mahdawi believes that encouraging women to have more self-confidence may not be the busiest thing. It is more important to encourage male leaders to increase their qualifications.

Although Mahdaw’s leadership sympathies are clearly in the center left, she doesn’t believe the first female president of the United States will come from the Democratic Party.

“The first female president is likely to be Republican. In the same way as the two British Prime Ministers, Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May, were both conservatives. ”

Margaret Thatcher served as British Prime Minister from 1979 to 1990.

In the US presidential game, Mahdawi urges to keep an eye on the former US ambassador to the United States, a Republican politician Nikki Haleya.

“Haley is very smart. He may have a good chance. ”

The then U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley (left) at the UN in 2017. At least, Haley has not yet confirmed her aspiration to be a Republican presidential candidate. He has supported Donald Trump.

Depends of course, whether the right-wing or the left-wing politician is in the lead.

In Britain and the United States, it may be easier for a conservative electorate to give its support to a woman from the right. In Britain, it is difficult for the Labor Party to come to power even with a male leader.

In France, the presidential game electrified when a moderate right-wing candidate was nominated Valérie Pécresse. His popularity is increased at a rapid pace and threatening already Emmanuel Macronin for a further period.

In France, Valérie Pécresse became a presidential candidate for the Republican Party in early December.

Former Irish President Mary Robinson regrets that she did not dare to cultivate humor when she was younger.

In Finland, on the other hand, the Center Party and the SDP have been traditional prime ministerial parties and have also become women prime ministers. The Coalition Party is Finnish Labor in this respect.

Social the use of the media is an important but difficult skill for today’s politicians. It should be on display, but not in such a way that it annoys too many voters.

In her book, Mahdawi explains how an informal grip on a some is a different matter than intimate intimacy.

For example Donald Trump sometti accentuated informally and effectively in its own style. He still did not offer an intimate peek into his life.

The right kind of intimacy and humanity can create a strong bond with voters. An untrue company easily goes into the woods.

The book the best advice comes from Mary Robinson, one of the interviewees in the book.

According to Robinson, young girls need to learn to interrupt others because it is often the only way to get a word of mouth. Older women, on the other hand, should learn to use humor and self-irony.

“Learn the power of humor.”