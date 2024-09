“When writing, you don’t have to think of all the ideas,” says author Merete Mazzarella.

The author Merete Mazzarella experienced great emotions when reading as a child. Then he was taught that books should not be loved but analyzed. Why, he wonders now.

Qdream Merete Mazzarella was a child, he loved to read. All those stories, new worlds and people, evoked great emotions in the mind of a teenager and young adult.

Until he went to university in the early 1960s. There, he quickly learned that books were to be analyzed, not loved.