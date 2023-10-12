Books | Nobel laureate Jon Fosse’s first novel translation will be published next year

The first Jon Fosse novel to be translated into Finnish is Morgon og kveld, one of his main works, from 23 years ago.

Recently a Norwegian who won the Nobel Prize in literature Jon Fosse works will be published in Finnish by WSOY in the future.

The publishing house says in the press release that it has bought the rights to four books. Fosse’s prose has not been translated into Finnish before.

Fosse’s first work in Finnish will be published in 2024. It is his novel published 23 years ago Morning and evening (Morning and evening), which belongs to the main works of Fosse’s prose production.

It is a description of the birth and death of the fisherman Johannes. The work is translated into Finnish by the translator Katriina Huttunen.

In addition, WSOY will later publish a split into three books Septologists– work. It is a total of about 800 pages of work, written in one sentence, and which reflects on the themes of humanity, identity, family, God and art.

In Norwegian novelist and playwright Jon Fosse won the Nobel Prize for literature last Thursday. In the arguments, he was praised for his innovative plays and prose, “which give voice to the unsaid”.

Fosse is one of Norway’s most prominent contemporary writers. He has also won, for example, the Swedish Academy’s Nordic Prize in 2007 and the Nordic Council’s Literature Prize in 2015. Last year, he was a Booker nominee.

Internationally, Fosse is especially known for his plays, which have been translated into more than 40 languages. Unlike his prose works until now, the plays have been translated into Finnish before.

For example, a play Child (Barnet) was performed in 1998 at Turku City Theatre, Name (Namnet) in 2001 at Kajaani city theater and The girl on the sofa (Jenta i sofaen) in 2004 at Turku City Theatre. The plays have been translated into Finnish by a dramatist and playwright Kirsi Porkka.

