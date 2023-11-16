Books | News book: New information on the causes of Lalli Partinen’s death – “He was anti-vaccination”

Lalli Partinen was a tough hockey defenseman whose last years were marked by sadness and illness.

A hockey legend Lalli Partinen died in May 2022 of a disease caused by the corona virus at the age of 80. Arto Teronen and Jouko Vuolten in the newsletter Set in stone: Wins and losses (Bookshop) tells about Partinen’s career and life after that, including the difficult last years.

Partinen’s health began to deteriorate in 2012, when his Ritta-his wife died of breast cancer.

“Mother’s death gave birth to a kind of broken heart syndrome in Father, which largely led to a downward spiral in terms of health”, Lalli Partinen’s son Simo Partinen says in the book.

Partinen’s friend and playmate Heikki Juselius states that after his wife’s death, Partinen “fell off the wagon”.

“Lalli became a recluse, and it was also visible in the way he dressed. My metabolism was bad because of my heart, so my feet swelled up so much that even in summer I could only wear rubber boots or terrible sandals. Little by little, Lalli collapsed both physically and mentally.”

According to Juselius, Partinen had many illnesses, but he wanted to live at home.

“Lalli once had a bypass surgery, six blockages were found. The biggest problem was a leaky valve and also diabetes. Lalli was also anti-vaccination.”

According to Juselius, the doctor had stated that during the corona period it is not worth going to any public event.

“In the end, the body couldn’t take it, but the health collapsed very quickly in the grip of the corona, which was also the final cause of death,” the book states.

Lalli Partinen tackled Canada’s Al McLean handsomely at the World Championships in Tampere in 1965.

Lalli Partinen played in the Championship series in Saipa (1959–1969) and HIFK (1969–1977) and six World Championships.

Known for his hard tackles, Partinen’s nicknames were “Eastern Giant” and “Red Three”. For a long time, he held the SM series and -league ice record of 858 minutes.

Arto Teronen and Jouko Vuolle: Set in stone: Wins and losses (Kirjapaja, 295 pages)