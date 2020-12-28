Books New book shows there is no sport without politics – Helsinki Olympics also learned from Hitler’s Games

Hannu Pelttar’s new book shows how dictators have benefited from sports, but also how sports heroes have harnessed their reputation for serving the greater good.

Paavo Nurmi was a man who probably wouldn’t have greeted any guests at the bus stop if he had gotten there, and hadn’t surrendered to the small talk with the weirdos.

Nurmi was a Turku resident.

This is how a non-fiction writer characterizes Hannu Pelttari a Finnish nine-time Olympic champion in endurance running in his work Dictator in the auditorium – true stories about sports in the shadow of power (Bookstore).

What has a big runner got to do with dictators? Figuratively, according to Pelttar, a lot.

Nurmi was the most prominent athlete in the world in the 1920s, and he used his position to mock the idealism of the Olympic movement and the baron of its founder. Pierre de Coubertinin blown the praise of amateur sports.

Nurmi was the greatest professional athlete of his time and a role model for future generations. He made money from the cat trade by running at a time when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) did not approve professional sports.

There was no return to play and amateurism in top sports. No, although the IOC pretended this until the 1970s, when Nurmi died.

“As an athlete, Nurmi was radical in his factual behavior and mocking amateur rules,” Pelttari points out.

De Coubertin’s beautiful idea was to organize modern Olympic sports in a way that does not bring sports and politics together.

Pelttari finds the argument silly, whatever it is – sport can in no way be detached from politics. The most recent example is the organization of the World Hockey Championships next spring in Belarus.

Grand Runner Paavo Nurmi brought the Olympic flame to the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in 1952. In his own sports career, Nurmi opposed the amateur rules of the international Olympic movement.­

Sports and Pelttari raises to become Grand Master of Politics Adolf Hitler, who, paradoxically, was not at all interested in sport, unlike his Italian dictator, Benito Mussolini.

Hitler had no part or lottery when Berlin got the Summer Olympics in 1936. When the Games were awarded to Berlin in 1931, Hitler thought the Olympics were a dubious invention for Jews and Freemasons.

Soon, however, the power-hungry Hitler realized that the Olympics were providing a brilliant propagandistic showcase. Hitler imagined securing the victory of the Aryan human race in the world at the Olympics.

Among other things, the Germans cleaned the Roma from the streets of Berlin. The dictator the detail is that the Finns took a model for this at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics.

The Finns castaway sailors hidden Hirvihaaran manor in Mäntsälä.

According to Pelttar, the Berlin Olympics were still a success for Hitler. Germany was the best medal country in the Games, which further raised the country’s national pride.

“Hitler’s success is accentuated when compared to, for example, Qatar, which has tried its own kind of white washing,” Pelttari writes.

Qatar hosted the World Championships in Athletics in 2019. The World Cup in football will be played there in 2022.

For Hitler, too, there was nothing that a black athlete could do Jesse Owens won four golds in athletics and got the audience to his side.

Vladimir Putin Pelttari raises perhaps in a too straight line to succeed Hitler-like political propaganda when Russia hosted the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Jesse Owens won four gold medals at the Berlin Olympics. Later, however, his star as an advocate for the rights of black athletes suffered a bump as he tried to prevent further protests by athletes at the 1968 Mexico Olympics.­

Tommie Smith (center) and John Carlos raised their fists in protest at the awards ceremony for the Mexico City 200m Olympics. The runners had a human rights badge on their chests. Australian silver medalist Peter Norman also had the same mark. After the Olympics, the trio of medals were left out of society for years.­

American football player Colin Kaepernick (No. 7) began kneeling during the national anthem in protest of the treatment of blacks in the United States. “I will not rise to show respect for the flag when the country oppresses blacks and other minority people,” Kaepernick said. Since then, take a knee and black lives matter has spread to several sports and events.­

Interesting the question is, have athletes jeopardized their own sporting careers or careers with the civil courage they have shown in sport?

The best known model offers Cassius Clay, since Muhammad Ali, who refused military service because of the Vietnam War and lost his boxing heavyweight title.

However, Pelttari raises sprinters to US Olympic athletes with completely exceptional achievements Tommie Smith and John Carlosin. They protested the 200-meter run of the Mexican Summer Olympics with a podium.

Both raised their gloved hands in the air to oppose black racial segregation. The runners were expelled from the race village, and it took years before their reputation was restored.

Appropriately, Pelttari wonders why, for example, a basketball player from the next generation of black athletes Michael Jordan or golf peak Tiger Woods refused to use their immense popularity in favor of their race.

Just an American football player Colin Kaepernick broke the silence when he first began to sit and then kneel during the national anthem played at the beginning of the games.

The trick infuriated the president Donald Trumpin.

Vyacheslav Fetisov (right) fought for his rights against the Soviet machinery and won. Head coach Viktor Tikhonov and goalkeeper Vladislav Tretjak were involved in winning the World Hockey Championship in the spring of 1983.­

In Finland too athletes have stood behind their ideas. Boxer Olli Mäki refused to formally bow to the bourgeois sports leadership, and he dropped out of the 1960 Rome Olympics as a representative of the Workers’ Sports Federation.

Mäki is the only athlete in Finnish sports history who has refused the possibility of a realistic gold medal, Pelttari reminds. Fine Smiling man film brought Mäki a nation on top of the cabinet in 2016.

Representatives of sexual minority athletes have also risen strongly to defend their rights, such as the American footballer Megan Rapinoe, whose predecessor Pelttari is considered a tennis player Billy-Jean King.

King began his social influence as a forerunner of equal treatment for women.

U.S. national football team captain Megan Rapinoe is an activist on behalf of sexual minorities.­

Muhammad Ali is one of the great names in sports history who put himself in the league to defend his ideology. Pictured is Ali hitting Sonny Liston on the canvas on May 23, 1965.­

From social ranked among the top three gold medals in terms of effectiveness Dictator raises Alin, Tommie Smith and a hockey player Vyacheslav Fetisovin. Rapinoe knocks at a good pace with this club.

Why Fetisov? Because he defied the Soviet Politburo by announcing that he would convert to the NHL and keep the full salary to himself. It was unprecedented.

Fetisov was not deported to Siberia, but obtained his first-ever work visa to the United States. Courage was rewarded.

Dictator in the auditorium is a different kind of sports book that gives a lot of thought to think about what kind of sport can be in the shadow of monotony – be it a ruler then a person or an idea.

The conclusion is that it is often impossible to distinguish between sport and politics.

Hannu Pelttari is also a hard-working non-fiction writer. In the spring of Corona, he appeared To the dictator a completely different book, Fire sock.

Fire sock is a relaxed biography of a musician, a long-term entrepreneur in the restaurant industry, the director of Haiko Spa and a multi-athlete in sports life Rauno Pusasta.

He also joins In the dictator an existing story of sports madness, a kind of form of sports dictatorship too.

Veikko Kankkonen was awarded a silver by a Finnish judge at the 1964 Grand Hill Olympic Games Hannu Koskivuoren because of the points. It ravaged Pusa, who vowed revenge on Koskivuori.

The opportunity for this came in 1969, when Koskivuori became a guest of Hotel Aulango, where 17-year-old Pusa was a piccolona.

Pusa did not find a hotel reservation in Koskivuori and did not give a key. The result was chaos when no room was found for the distinguished guest who became president of the Ski Association.

Pusa had to be interviewed by the hotel manager. Instead of kicks, he got a vacation.

“An exemplary kick for sports fans,” Pelttari writes.