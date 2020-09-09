Books Mika Kojonkoski says direct phrases about Matti Nykänen in a just lately printed guide: “When Matti took alcohol, he turned an fool”

Downhill leaping legend To Matti Nykäs was related to heavy alcohol use early in his profession.

Simply appeared Arto Terosen and Jouko Vuolteen In a guide about Matti Nykänen Mat’s world (Bookstore) is requested From Mika Kojonkoski, did Nykänen take his first beers with him, as within the beforehand printed German Egon Theinerin the guide claims. This occurred within the late Nineteen Seventies.

“In fact, it’s not fairly an impossibility. Sure, I used to be such a younger boy too, and at an early stage I performed with alcohol, it isn’t an impossibility, ”says Kojonkoski, a kind of interviewed for the guide. He emphasizes that he doesn’t keep in mind it himself.

For instance, the previous hill jumper Kojonkoski, who served as a ski leaping coach and the top of the Finnish Olympic Committee’s prime sports activities unit, was typically Nykänen’s roommate on race journeys within the Nineteen Eighties.

Mika Kojonkoski harshly criticizes the administration of the Ski Affiliation, which as soon as watched Matti Nykänen ingesting and fiddling by means of his fingers. Picture from 2018.­

Kojonkoski it’s estimated that alcohol performed a robust function in Nykänen in the course of the Nineteen Eighties, and drug dependancy got here within the late Nineteen Eighties on the newest. Regardless of his heavy alcohol use, Nykänen was profitable – and in accordance with Kojonkoski, many different jumpers tried to do the identical.

“In Finland, some individuals might even have the picture that drunkenness, playing around and bluntness create mountain males, however that’s not true. They have been born with hell-like intelligence, situations, and horrible work, motive, and dedication. Matt was simply much less affected by that nonsense, as a result of he had discovered all the pieces so properly by means of repetitions, ”Kojonkoski states within the guide.

Kojonkoski emphasizes that he valued Nykä as each a jumper and a pal, however “when Matti took alcohol, it turned an fool”.

“And I am questioning whether or not the background of somebody with ADHD or poor vanity or what, however alcohol doesn’t solely agreed to the person.”

Specifically Kojonkoski remains to be greatly surprised by the truth that the administration of the Finnish Ski Affiliation appeared by means of the fingers at Nykänen’s confusion in the course of the races. Within the guide, he offers an instance of the Thunder Bay World Cup competitors, which Nykänen performed on the dinner, regardless that an try had been made upfront to make sure non-alcoholism in the course of the night.

“Effectively, Mattihan discovered his means someplace within the trunk of the kitchen, acquired some beer or one thing from there, after some time he was firmly smashed and forcibly began kissing and fumbling with the girl of the home. We have been actually ashamed of the opposite jumpers, however goddamn it, not one of the group dared to say something to it. Bulls [Matti Pulli, valmentaja] and the others, when Matti was in that state, all of them escaped. ”

In Kojonkoski’s opinion, the boundaries ought to have been set for Nykänen a lot earlier, however it actually occurred fairly otherwise.

“The boundaries ought to have been set early, not after Matti was already the world champion of younger individuals on the age of 17, for whom he began organizing turbo-Saab on this nation of the fur coat individuals,” says Kojonkoski.

Teronen and Vuolle have carried out for Yle Carved in stone collection, of which a number of books have additionally been printed. The guide about Olympic champion Nykänen, who died in February 2019, just isn’t a direct continuation of the collection.

Along with the guide Matin’s World, one other guide about Matti Nykänen can be printed tomorrow, Thursday, Marko Lempisen and Jussi Niemen Life was Laiffii (Huge Dipper). HS will write extra about each books on Thursday.

Arto Teronen, Jouko Vuolle: The World of Mati – The Man of Extremes and Athlete Matti Nykänen. Bookstore. 319 pages.