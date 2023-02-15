Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Books | Meri Eskola wrote a furious account of her mother’s desperate act – now she believes that many loved ones will get angry

February 15, 2023
in World Europe
Books | Meri Eskola wrote a furious account of her mother’s desperate act – now she believes that many loved ones will get angry

Debut writer Meri Eskola was photographed in the inner courtyard of Tarkk’ampujankatu 10. Eskola’s mother’s life ended in this building. Picture: Outi Pyhäranta / HS

Journalist-writer Meri Eskola’s life has been overshadowed by her mother’s suicide. Finally, he wanted to find out what happened to the mother.

September On the 14th in 1981, a gas explosion occurred on Tarkk’ampuja street in Ullanlinna, where the entire fifth floor of an apartment building was destroyed and partially fell on top of the fourth floor.

During the investigation of the scene of the accident, the criminal police found a stove whose gas taps had been left open. The cause of the accident was confirmed to be the suicide of a 41-year-old woman. He had taken a mixture of sedatives, and the gas had been building up in the room air for several hours. The apartment exploded when the refrigerator’s compressor turned on by itself.

