Books | Maria Pettersson apologizes for noting the quotations in her information book contrary to good manners

According to the Copyright Council, passages from scientific articles have been quoted in the book “Jännät naiset” in Finnish history contrary to good practice.

Union of Journalists by Hot women in Finnish history author of the work Maria Pettersson apologizes for marking quotations contrary to good manners in his non-fiction book. Pettersson is the editor-in-chief of the association’s member newspaper Journalist.

The board of the Journalists’ Association discussed the matter at its meeting on November 16 and heard Pettersson. The board stated that Pettersson enjoys the full confidence of the board.

The Copyright Council stated in October that Pettersson has quoted passages from scientific articles in his book contrary to good practice.

Correction 22.11. at 2:17 p.m.: Contrary to what was written in the article, the Union of Journalists did not say in its press release that Pettersson had apologized at the hearing of the union’s board. The press release stated that the union’s board discussed the matter in its meeting and heard Pettersson.