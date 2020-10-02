Books Maisa Torppa hints at legal action on Instagram over a book about Jari-Matti Latvala – to Rallyitähti IS: “Things have been told as they have been seen”

A book about Latvala was published on Thursday.

Rally driver Jari-Matti Latvalan former fiancé Maisa Torppa hints in his Instagram account that a book about the rally star is becoming a lawsuit. Torppa writes about it in the Stories section of Instagram.

“A lot of people wonder why I haven’t taken a stand on the things that have been in the headlines in recent days. The situation is, however, that there are so many nasty, easily rebuttable lies that I cannot open to you at this point for unfinished criminal reasons. Disappointed with lies and sadness, I let the courts take care of the matter, ”Torppa writes.

Made of Latvala Riga Smolander-Slotten The book written by Jari-Matti Latvala – The Special Exam in Life was published on Thursday. For example, the book claims that Torpa betrayed Latvala only a moment after the engagement.

Latvala commented on Torpa’s intentions In sending it to Ilta-Sanomat in the comment.

“The text of the book was read carefully before publication. The book is not meant to hurt anyone, but things have been told as they have been seen, ”Latvala commented.