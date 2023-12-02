Books | Katja Raunio’s novel Vie ajat won the Tulenkantaja award

The winner was chosen from five candidates by author Riikka Pulkkinen.

Author Katja Raunio has won the Aamulehti Tulenkantaja award for his novel Recent times (Work).

The award promoting the export of Finnish literature abroad was awarded to Raunio at the Kirjafestari in Tampere on Saturday. The prize is 5,000 euros.

Raunio’s novel is about a woman who is in debt and has dropped out of school, who works as a customer server at the museum’s summer exhibition.

“The book is funny, but also heavy. There is something recognizable in its absurdity, but hard to put into words, i.e. strongly fictional. The similarities between the work and Grimm’s fairy tales are insightful and increase the possibilities of interpretation,” Pulkkinen explains Raunio’s victory in the press release.

of HS Arttu Seppänen wrote in his assessment at the beginning of November, that Rauni’s prose is a rolling, overwhelmingly satisfying and unpredictable chaos.

The nominees for the Tulenkantaja award winners were Katja Raunio Vie ajat, Antti Hurskainen Verger (Bridge), Juhani Branderin America (WSOY), HS literature prize winner Iida Turpeinen Living things (S&S) as well as Reetta Niemelän and Katri Kirkkopello Black Moon Lighthouse (Children’s Center).