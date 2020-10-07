Books Kalevi Numminen was furious at a time when liquor was flowing: even a calm man was nervous when Rauno Korpi brought Teppo’s boy home drunk.

Kalevi Numminen created a unique career in Finnish hockey as a top-level player, equipment manufacturer, coach, puck leader and, above all, as a reformer of the sport. Unlike many puck influences, Numminen is furious and emphasizes Christian values ​​in life.

Industrial espionage plays a significant role in the world conquest of Finnish hockey sticks.

Non-fiction writer Ari Mennander writes in his book published on Wednesday The story of the Lion King Kalevi Numminen (Docendo 2020) how the World Cup played in the United States in 1962 was the most important turning point in the history of the Montreal racket brand.

More than twenty national team defenders were already working in the club business at that time. Kalevi Numminen the surprise was great when he got to visit the racket factory in Saint Paul with four other national team players.

“It was amazing. We were able to get acquainted with the work of our North American competitor, the materials and technologies used by the company. It would have been interesting to see the reaction of the gentlemen of Northland if someone had told them about our backgrounds in the middle of it all. Yes, they had mentioned that no one working in the manufacture of equipment should join this group of five people, ”Numminen says in his biography.

To the racquet mark is also associated with one of the revelations of the biography. Numminen and the Westerbergs, father Mikko Westerberg and son Mikko J. Westerberg, sold to Montreal Sports in 1975 for a reason not previously reported to the public.

“Mikko Rafael and Mikko Junior quarreled, and the relationship between them never returned. It was the real reason for the deal, there was no intensified competition in the racket market and Mikko Junior’s disappointment with the collapse of the Europa League project, even though it was suggested, ”says Numminen.

The Numminen and Westerbergs were first taking Tappara and through it all Finnish hockey through semi-professionalism into a full-blooded professional sport.

“I told Miko that what if Montreal-Sport had rented a representative team from Tappara and we set up a decent semi-professional pattern. I could coach, and we would make a total change in all activities. ”

The amateur rules in force at the time were circumvented by transferring Tappara’s players to the Montreal club factory as product developers.

Kalevi Numminen, Tappara’s legendary number 2, won three Finnish Championship golds and a total of seven Finnish Championship medals in his player career. As a coach, there were seven (3 + 3 + 1) SM medals and three (2 + 0 + 1) as a CEO. Pictured is Numminen in action in 1967.­

Numminen created a unique career as a top player, equipment manufacturer, coach and puck leader.

At the same time, the passionate innovator and the tradition of healthy lifestyles revolutionized the way the entire sport operates in Finland at a time when alcohol flowed among both players and management teams.

Numminen’s home was sober and emphasized a sporty lifestyle. The mother of the puck legend emphasized Christian values ​​and Sumera’s cross-awarded war veteran father was fully committed to them. Religiosity is still visible in Numminen’s life.

“I am the spirit with the Free Church. The trail signs of my life are the Ten Commandments of the Bible, in which questions and answers can still be found. Mother has good memories, and father has good memories. Liked good care of me when I have survived this far, “he says.

Polite, humble and wife Pirkko Numminen the words in the biography of a man of the “no ny tehrä number” type do not get drunk with alcohol, even if the subject is ignored.

The book proves that a very calm father of three can also get angry. This is what happened when Pertti Koivulahti and Rauno Korpi brought her middle child Teppo Numminen home after the baptism of the Tappara league team.

“The captain had given Tepo a cocktail more intense than the man. When coaches Komu and Rane brought Tepo home all around, Kallella’s sleeves burned. His humor had probably been enough for dozens of Rookie baptisms during his career, but when the target was his own son, it was a tough place for Kalle, ”Pirkko’s wife says with a laugh.

“ “I am the spirit with the Free Church. The trail signs of my life are the Ten Commandments of the Bible, which still contain questions and answers. ”

Kalevi Numminen is the father of three children. The middle of the children, Teppo Numminen, had a handsome career like his father and was elected to the IIHF Hall of Fame in 2013. At the same time, Nummis became the first father-son pair in the IIHF Hall of Fame, as Kalevi Numminen entered the honor gallery in 2011.­

Tough He also took up the position in 1991–92, when Numminen, who had worked as the club’s managing director, replaced Rauno Korven as Tappara’s head coach.

“I was used to criticism, but it didn’t feel good. I felt the greatest injustice was that I was allegedly fired by Rane to get to coach the team myself, even though it was a very deliberate and unanimous decision of the Liiga-Tappara board, ”says Numminen.

Chairman of Liiga-Tappara Ilkka Pehkonen now reveals the backgrounds of the backstage. Nummis said he had nothing to do with the decision.

The firings were not even related to the league situation but to the breach of the employment contract, which the club could not comment on publicly due to the confidentiality agreement with Korvi.

“We kept the deal one hundred percent, but Rane broke it immediately. It is very important that the matter is now dealt with honestly in Kallu’s biography, because Kallu was then subjected to such an unfair attack, and the matter has never been dealt with truthfully anywhere, even though almost thirty years have passed since the episode, ”Pehkonen explains.

“ “It is very important that the matter is now dealt with honestly in Kallu’s biography, because Kallu was then subjected to such an unfair attack.”

Kalevi Numminen rose to the top as a player, racket manufacturer, coach and CEO. Nummis became the founder of the Montreal club factory at the age of 20 in 1960. In the picture, Numminen poses in front of the Hakametsä ice rink in August 2005.­

Nummisen the biography is as much as a 630-page cliché. Mennander writes about his dreams during the project that he is Juhani Finlandwho worked About Urho Kekkonen several works.

“If there were four works, their names could be Top Pack, Racket Factory, Lion King, and Tapparam,” he lists.

There is undeniably a diverse career with ingredients for more than one book. On the other hand, Numminen’s achievements could have been packaged much more effectively even now.

The work wanders confusingly often to side paths as Mennander paints a timeline of his previous books in a familiar style.

League starsin the book, the power tool is perfect for a season-by-season presentation, and Teemu Selänteen top popular biography Theme distinguishes the lifts from the basic text, but in Numminen’s biography, things are one and the same text mass due to a different skill.

“ There is undeniably a diverse career with ingredients for more than one book. On the other hand, Numminen’s achievements could have been packaged much more effectively even now.

Tappara’s captain Pertti Ansakorpi (left), head coach Kalevi Numminen (center) and CEO Mikko J. Westerberg worked on the landing of the Montreal club factory. Photo from 1972.­

Biography interest and readability suffer from a solution that confuses completely irrelevant things.

Too thorough a narration of history takes the sound from Nummis and rolls him in his place Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, Vladimir Lenin, John F. Kennedyn, Martin Luther King and Elvis Presley such persons. Hitler, for example, is mentioned four times in the book.

Presidents, writers and artists are joining Finland. The stages of Tampere, Numminen’s hometown, have been repeated since the 6th century with an unnecessarily large dedication.

What was the average temperature in Tampere at the time of Numminen’s birth in January 1940 (-13.2 degrees) or how many poison baits Tampere, which declared war on the war, killed rodents in the spring of 1946 (250,000) has little to do with Numminen’s story.

Kalevi Numminen guided Tappara’s junior in November 1976.­

Nummisen the biography also succumbs to excessive cataloging. His career in both Tappara and Leo is so significant that the history of the puck has to go through the pages of the book, but too much.

Listing the complete line-ups and results of the national team, for example a year before Numminen’s head coach time, or accurately repeating the goals when the goals are scored to the nearest second, makes the book a numbing read in places.

Amazing is also enough in the quotes. Mennander has done extensive background work for the book, which is also evident in the source literature, which is referenced as factually credited.

Still, the question arises whether even more than half a page-scale direct quotation loans really necessary or whether a more polished way of expression, or a more thorough submission was in place?

When reading a book, one cannot avoid the idea of ​​compiling a biography condensed into 200-300 pages of the same material instead of a giant 600 pages without sacrificing a single piece of content. Yuri Gagarin and Neil Armstrong feats or Clown Million and Hassinen Kone’s recordings could then have been a red pen already in the editing stage.

“ When reading a book, one cannot avoid the idea of ​​compiling a biography condensed into 200-300 pages of the same material instead of a giant 600 pages without sacrificing a single piece of content.

On October 26, 1996, Kalevi Numminen became the first player in Tappara’s club history whose game number has been frozen. The party atmosphere of Kalevi and Pirkko Numminen was disturbed by Liu-Tappara’s chairman Hannu Partala (left), who served as Numminen’s kick architect in the spring of 1993.­

Mennander also takes care of raising his own tail in the book. The strangest part is where we go through whether the championships of Tappara’s predecessor, TBK, should be counted for Tappara.

“Let’s also take into account the views of one more person who considers himself a very tough hockey expert, the undersigned,” Mennander writes.

According to Mennander, the championships of 1953, 1954 and 1955 “certainly belong to Tappara”.

The author also remembers mentioning that two of his own books have been awarded Sportsbook of the Year. Mennander, the first editor-in-chief of the hockey magazine, founded in the spring of 1993, is described as a wonderful new kind of hockey specialty magazine.

Perhaps less self-emphasis would have been enough.

The quotes are direct quotes from a biography written by Ari Mennander The story of the Lion King Kalevi Numminen, published on October 7th.