The Topelius prize for youth literature is awarded to works published last year Jukka Behmin a young adult novel set in the world of British football Prodigy Leon.

The Arvid Lydecken prize for children's literature was won Taru Viinikainen's tale written by and Silja-Maria Wihersaaren illustrated by Boots House Aurora and the fear of fears. According to Valintaraad, there is “something beautiful in a traditional way” in the fairytale novel about a squirrel living in a boot.

The Topelius prize, which is awarded to a high-quality book for young people, has been awarded since 1946. The corresponding award for children's literature, the Arvid Lydecken prize, was awarded for the first time in 1969.

Recognitions are distributed by the Finnish Children's and Youth Writers' Association.