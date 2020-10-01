Books Jari-Matti Latvala could be a celebrated hero, but in the end the troubles and the relationship also caused difficulties: “Jari-Matti blamed Maisa for terrible amounts of money”

Jari-Matti Latvala is the driver who has driven the most World Rally Championships ever. Individual gains would have come perhaps far more than 18 if excessive self-confidence, risk-taking and technical worries hadn’t ruined the race. Unstable relationships and problems with the taxpayer also disrupted driving.

Can to learn from mistakes? Oh, but the rally driver Jari-Matti Latvalan it has been particularly difficult.

Latvala was once the youngest driver to participate in the World Rally Championship. Between 2002 and 2020, he participated in a total of 209 World Rally Championships. Other drivers are far behind, and some of them have already stopped racing.

When he started his career, Latvala had four goals: to achieve a factory garage place, to win the World Rally Championship, to win the Finnish World Rally Championship and to win the World Rally Championship.

Of these, he achieved three, but his biggest dream, the world championship, is missing.

Young Jari-Matti Latvala leaving for the world in 2002.­

Why? That is one of the key issues in the biography published on Friday Jari-Matti Latvala – Life special exam (Big Dipper). The book is written by Riikka Smolander-Slotte.

The work deals with Latvala’s rally career chronologically from 2003 to 2020. Latvala is a fast and talented driver, but at the same time crash-sensitive and indecisive.

He adjusts and adjusts his car back and forth so that the team managers and mechanics start to get nervous. Expensive spare parts are consumed more than other drivers and than what the stables ’budgets allow.

Of course, not all mistakes are always due to Latvala. Too often, however, car technology deceives just him. Without setbacks, Latvala’s victory column would have more than 18 World Championship rally first places.

Prolonged manager Timo Jouhki answers well in the book why the world championship mapped Latvala.

“Jari-Mat and also Mikko [Mikko Hirvonen] there was a bit of bad luck. When they were at the top, there had also won nine world championships there Sébastien Loeb and six times the World Cup gold grabbed Sébastien Ogier. The Finns struggled for success against the toughest drivers ever, mentally and physically, who dazzled with their uniformity. The latest threat has been Ott Tänak. Jari-Mat also had clear problems on the mental side, ”says Jouhki.

That’s what it came to be said – problems on the mental side.

In his career, Latvala resorted to mental coaching, through which he tried to calm his mind and direct his focus only to driving.

Unfortunately, many times the concentration failed at the crucial moment.

The head could not bear and temper disappeared from doing. Uncertainty raised his head when he should have grabbed crucial points.

Between also the insane will to win and the inability to see the whole came to fate, the book states.

An example of this is the German World Rally Championship in the late summer of 2014. Latvala led – once again – the race, but ruined his chances of over-attempting.

With a moderate run, he would have won his second World Rally in a row and climbed in points to Ogier, who led the series.

“My mind was blackening and I couldn’t stand Neuville being faster than me. I picked up the pace, even though I drove hard already at that point. The idea was completely absurd for more than a minute in the lead. My self-confidence grew too high. I couldn’t think of winning the rally as a whole, but I started focusing on winning one piece and knocking down Neuville. I blindly trusted my own abilities and could not give up a second, ”Latvala says on the pages of the book.

Latvala’s journey ended with an exit to the vineyard. He had all the keys to victory in his hand, but he succumbed to selfishness.

The case left deep imprints on Latvala’s father Jari Latvalan and between the boy.

“It took a long time before Jari-Matti was able to talk about what happened with his father, and neither is completely up to you with the matter yet,” Smolander-Slotte writes.

Jari-Matti Latvala and Toyota team manager Tommi Mäkinen at a meeting at the Jyväskylä World Rally Championship 2018.­

Also Toyota team manager Tommi Mäkinen says in the book that he noticed that Latvala suffered from external disturbances. As the concentration waned, successes were exhausted at crucial moments. Mäkinen remained Latvala’s last supervisor in the World Rally Championship.

Toyota did not continue Latvala’s contract no longer after the 2019 period. Latvala waited until the end of the extension agreement, even though the team had already decided six months earlier that Latvala and Kris Meeke switched to other drivers.

However, this information cannot be found From a special exam in my life. It may also be that the stable had not even told Latvala properly.

Jari-Matti Latvala driving a Ford to the first World Rally Championship victory of his career in Sweden in February 2008.­

It was Of course, there are many good moments in Latvala. With his victory in the final rally of the 2018 season in Australia, Latvala decided the brand championship for Toyota. It made Mäkinen praise that “this is how those rallies are won”.

Unforgettable is also the first World Rally Championship victory in Latvala’s career in Sweden in 2008. He made his name in rally history by winning the World Rally Championship as the youngest driver of all time, at the age of 22.

The value of the performance in Latvala’s own mind was increased by the fact that the previous record had been his childhood idol Henri Toivonen on behalf of.

Too much self-confidence, but also stubbornness is indicated by previously unpublished information in the book, according to which Latvala drove in Mexico in the 2013 World Rally Championship with a broken clavicle.

Bone had been broken in a snowmobile accident in Tuuri, but Latvala hid it from his employer in a Volkswagen stable.

As a result of the sled episode of Tuuri, Latvala’s left shoulder was finally slightly lower than the right, according to the book.

Latvala had to lower the steering wheel and change his driving position, because in the upper position the hand was too much strain. The result is still constant neck movements.

“ The relationship between Latvala and Torpa also made a streak inside the family.

Jari-Matti Latvala and Maisa Torppa in the premiere of the film Autot 3 in 2017.­

Uranus towards the end, the disorder was exacerbated by unfortunate female relationships. Especially Maisa Torppa got too big a role in Latvala’s life, and he also gets it in his biography.

Although the relationship with Torppa was over at the time of writing, Latvala and her other family and circle of friends return to the subject.

“It’s good that the difference finally came. I fully flag for it. Everything was revolving around Maisa, and if things didn’t go to Maisa’s mind, she organized a decent crying show. Jari-Matti gave up too much, served Maisa and wanted to be kind-hearted, even though she was badly treated. I sighed in relief when the eco-friendly wedding was canceled. Jari-Matti blamed Maisa for terrible amounts of money and was far too kind, ”Latvala’s friend Joonas Myllymäki says in the book.

The relationship between Latvala and Torpa also made a streak inside the family. Some of the family were on the side of Torpa, some were not.

More sleepless nights for Latvala accumulated from problems taxpayer with. Latvala had moved to Monaco for tax purposes in 2008.

In the book, Latvala talks about her personal tax hell, which began in 2018 when the taxpayer became interested in her housing.

At the end of September 2019, he received a 1,500-page tax audit report. Latvala disagreed with the tax authorities about the days he spent in Finland. He had to find out the events of every single day from 2014 to 2017.

In February 2020, the taxpayer issued a decision on the tax audit, in which it demanded that Latvala pay taxes on salaries for 2014–2018. The amount, including default interest, was approximately EUR 5.7 million.

The case was transferred to foreclosure in April 2020 because Latvala was unable to pay the required amount. The spring corona pandemic exacerbated the situation, as it took Latvala’s equity investments to bottom.

“I paid more than 800,000 euros for the foreclosure and gave my car, real estate and equity investment as collateral for the foreclosure, at which point they went forfeiture. The withdrawal was pleased with the situation, and I was able to keep my bank account. The taxman wants to guarantee sum to the value of the property, if you can not pay the required total amount — I have overseen countless nights wondering how to get through it. I am not the only Finn who struggles in such a situation, ”Latvala says in the book.

“ “The stables know my pace and can contact me if necessary.”

Jari-Matti Latvala hopes to return to the World Rally Championship when the rules change in the 2022 season.­

Latvala it would not be Latvala if he did not believe that everything would turn out well yet.

At the end of the book, Latvala talks about his plan to continue driving in the Historic Rally European Championship Series. The Latvala company procures and renovates old rally cars that are in demand.

“After the shock that led to the end of my professional career, I had returned to the basics. I refurbished the cars, managed my business as much as I could during Korona, spent time with my family and calmed down at the cottage, ”says Latvala.

It is still hoped to get a team seat when the rally rules change in 2022.

“The stables know my pace and can contact me if necessary.”

Jari-Matti Latvala – A special exam of my life complements well the Finnish tradition of rally literature. Smooth pen text brings you close to rally, pace and stables. Latvala has always been very open, which has certainly facilitated the writing contract.

The dense rally vocabulary serves the reader unknown to the sport. All Latvala World Rally Championships could have been listed in the statistics section, as there are hardly any more.