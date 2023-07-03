I don’t know if I have an unhealthy habit of seeing myself in the mirror and I don’t always recognize myself in the image that it returns to me. Sometimes I usually meet a stranger to myself. The one that certainly has my face with worn-out gestures, but something dwells in it that makes me doubt if it really represents that person that I am or believe I am. Well, that doesn’t matter now. The truth is that once again I have not slept well and this body that I have does not want to stay awake. I ask you to wait a few minutes —ten maximum— and allow me to conclude the task of making sense of and putting an end to what I am writing. At the beginning I had the mistake of not stopping to think about anything specific. I began to write without even bothering to define the possible title that I could put to this text or little text. The content I thought I could give you has completely gotten out of hand. I look for a fly on the wall and there are none. Nothing. I find scattered around the room some of the many bookswhich I usually take from the booksellers and take with me bedroom, with the sole pretense of comforting me, finding me or drowning myself in its pages, before falling asleep. The problem is that frequently I don’t usually return them to the place from which they were taken and they stay for days, weeks, even months —I don’t know if years—, on top of the bureaus that are on both sides of the head of the bed. In the same way, if the space becomes insufficient, I help them to lie down docilely on the floor and there they remain as if sleep were watching over me, waiting for me to find the moment to pick them up again to resume the pending conversation, as if old friends will be treated. Although I must say that it was not about books that I intended to talk about – writing and speaking have everything in common – and I can no longer continue looking, since I have already used all the lines that I can dispose of in this space.