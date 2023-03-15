Books | In Sweden, children under the age of 10 already become entangled in the underworld, and it worries the writer Pascal Engman

Although Engman’s books move at a Hollywood pace, he does not want to romanticize criminal life.

Swedish writer Pascal Engman, 36, is an addict. He gets in a bad mood if he doesn’t get to start his morning by writing.

And when you’re obsessively hardworking, you get results. The fourth part of the series about crime investigator Vanessa Frank Cocaine (WSOY) will be published in Finnish on March 17, but the fifth part of the series has already been published in the original language Xand at the time of the interview in mid-February, Engman is writing the final pages of the sixth volume.

“Sometimes people ask if I’m really disciplined. I don’t think so myself, I just love writing,” says Engman in a video interview.

He readily admits that writing is the healthiest of addictions. When doing background research Cocaine for this, he got exceptionally close to the Swedish drug world, sat in cars with criminals and went on forest walks with them, listening to stories and experiences to make his story as realistic as possible.

The open world doesn’t look pretty. That’s what Engman wanted too Cocaine readers care.

Before published in 2017 Patriots-first novel, Engman worked as a journalist in the evening newspaper Expressen. Current information retrieval methods are familiar from journalistic work, but the difference is that now criminals are happy to talk to him.

“As a journalist, it’s hard to get to talk to these people because they don’t trust journalists. I did try,” he says.

As a fiction writer, Engman is treated differently. Engman believes that it was important for many to be able to share their experiences and open up their world in a safe space, knowing that their names will not be published.

Everyone who spoke for the book said they wanted out of the drug world.

“They hate it. They went along with the biggest dream, thinking that they will get cars, money, watches and women. Actually, that world is sad and lonely, and you have to be afraid all the time,” Engman describes.

However, getting out is difficult. When you have a criminal conviction, it’s hard to get a job, and old “friends” might come after you with guns.

The sources that helped make the book do not come from the editor’s years. The son of a father and a Swedish mother who fled to Sweden from the military coup in Chile says that he played football in a team of underprivileged boys when he was young and that he got to know people from many different backgrounds a long time ago. Because of his father’s background, he understands the situations of immigrants, and the family was not wealthy when Engman was a child.

Drugs in addition, Engman has highlighted terrorism, misogyny and organ trafficking in his works. Published in Swedish X deals with football score manipulation and crime related to the phenomenon, and the yet-to-be-published sixth Vanessa Frank volume looks at lawyers involved in gang crime.

Ideas are sometimes born from small and big news from newspapers, which Engman starts to think about in more detail. For example, the plot The Rat King-work developed when a man who declared himself an incel, i.e. living in unwilling celibacy, drove a van into a crowd in Toronto, Canada and killed ten people.

The phenomenon was not yet talked about in Sweden, but Engman set out to find out about it. Huge communities of men were found on the Internet, where misogyny was spread.

In the same way, the lawyer’s point of view of the work in progress was born of the news. Engman read about professionals who had been dismissed from the legal profession, whose connections to criminal organizations had become public, and who had been dismissed from the Swedish Bar Association.

“I try to predict what will happen next in Sweden and which phenomena will grow bigger. Sometimes I succeed in that.”

It’s tough to constantly think about what will go wrong in your own country next. Engman has spoken not only to criminals but also to police officers, and everyone says that the direction of gun violence, for example, is getting worse all the time.

The statistics say the same. Among others SVT reports in the beginning of December, that Sweden had a record number of people killed during the year up to that point, i.e. 60 people by shooting. According to the story, there were four shooting deaths each in Norway and Denmark and two in Finland during the same period.

Does Engman get cynical? No, he says – but he is angry and sad. He is particularly distressed to think how many of the suspected shooters are minors and how children under the age of 10 get involved in the criminal world.

“That shouldn’t happen in a rich welfare state like Sweden. And of course not anywhere else.”

At the same time, Engman worries that the public is getting used to news about violence. Therefore, for his part, he wants to open up the world of criminals as truthfully as possible, not glorified in the Hollywood style.

Something however, Engman’s novels and Hollywood have something in common. The works follow several overlapping and frantically advancing stories, and especially as the story progresses, almost every chapter ends with such an addictive moment that it is difficult to put the book down.

The narrative style is based on Engman’s desire to get his male friends to read. He began to think about what young men consume from streaming services: mainly crime series.

“I asked myself what needs to be done to get young people to read. You have to keep them interested, and you can’t give them a moment where they grab their phone.”

Engman says he practically copied the way Netflix series are structured and turned it into literature. The model is working, as he keeps getting messages from parents who say that Engman’s works are making a young boy read books for the first time in his life.

The matter is so close to Engman’s heart that in 2021 he founded the one bearing his name foundation to support young people’s reading in Sweden.

Debut novel Patriots and in addition to the Vanessa Frank series that followed, Engman has written works together by Johannes Selåker with. Soon there will be something else – or at least a break from Frank and the other main character of the series, former elite soldier Nicolas Paredes.

Engman emphasizes that he is not tired of the duo he created. In order for the characters to develop and the ideas to arise naturally, he needs a year or two of distance.

“I don’t want to name anyone, but I don’t want to become someone who writes just to sell. I want my books to have something to say and something to say instead of just using Vanessa Frank’s name to get money.”

Engman has been declared the top detective writer of his generation in Sweden, and the next work will also be a crime novel. However, you don’t see Vanessa Frank and a broad social trend in it, the story is different.

“All the violence I’ve written about seems to have started to affect me. I want to try something else.”

One of Engman’s dreams is to someday write about the military coup in Chile, but not yet. He modestly says that he is not yet a skilled enough writer, but “maybe in a few years”.

All in all, he’s not going to give up on Frank for a long time. He says he is too grateful to the series for how significant a part it is in his journey and development as a writer.

Let’s work as a journalist, Engman misses every now and then, especially if there is a big news event going on.

“I liked that I was the first to find out about something that all Swedes already know,” he describes.

Still, the current life suits him better. For example, he can travel to Chile for three months to focus on writing.

“I love that I don’t have to wait for the perfect quote, I can come up with it myself. It is a great luxury.”