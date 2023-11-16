Books | Iida Turpeinen won the HS literature prize with a work that is already wanted everywhere – The author was surprised, because no one believed in his subject

Debut author Iida Turpeinen a one-year-old usually makes sure that the parents don’t need an alarm clock. But just this morning the baby has slept longer than usual and Turpeinen is in a hurry.

However, a cheerful and well-rested young writer arrives for an interview at a cafe near the University of Helsinki, who finds it hard to believe the reality of the situation he has suddenly found himself in.

“A writer works alone, for a long time and in peace, but now, suddenly, when a book is published, one should be able to quickly say something sensible about it. I’m happily in the yard. It feels like a lot of things are happening around me all the time, and I just react to them as best I can”, he says about his mood.

“ “Nobody found the history of science and the marine mammal that became extinct in the 18th century very attractive.”

The recent author has had enough appearances and interviews. Except that his novel Living things (S&S) was awarded the Helsingin Sanomat literary prize, the work is also nominated for the Finlandia prize for fiction. And even though it’s only been two months since the novel was published, its translation rights have already been sold in 19 language areas.

Success has completely surprised Turpeinen.

“I wrote my novel for seven years and no one thought the history of science and the marine mammal that became extinct in the 18th century were very attractive topics,” says Turpeinen.

The natural sciences have always fascinated literary researcher Iida Turpeis, whose first novel is about the explorers of the past.

How to deal with nature in art? How could such a big thing be understood without blaming people or writing a therapy novel about the anxiety of modern people?

Turpeinen had thought about broad themes for a long time, but a clear topic was missing. He had an aha experience Jussi Heikkilän in an exhibition at the Natural History Museum in 2016. Heikkilä had scattered his artworks among the museum’s basic exhibition in such a way that it was not always possible to tell whether it was a natural science specimen or art. It brought a new and titillating level to the familiar collection.

On the same trip, he also visited the bone room on the ground floor of the museum and stood in front of the skeleton of a steller’s sea cow. The huge marine mammal resembled a whale. It was named after its discoverer, a naturalist by Georg Wilhelm Steller by.

The short information sign on the skeleton said only that the animal became extinct 27 years after it was found. Only a few manatee skeletons were stored in the world. One of them was currently in front of Turpeinen’s eyes.

“I had to find out more. I borrowed from the National Library Steller’s diaries and I realized that the manatee is the animal through which I can get to the edge of the history of science and the loss of nature in a great way,” he says.

The writing process surprised him many times.

Explorer Steller, who discovered the manatee in the 18th century, and a Finn who served as Russian governor in Alaska in the mid-19th century Hampus Furuhjelm were involved in the story from the beginning. But often, when Turpeinen worked on something, side paths opened up that could not be left out.

This was, for example, an industrialist Ragnar Kreuger’s an immeasurably valuable egg collection, which was assisted by the preparator of the natural history museum John Groenvall.

“Even last fall, I called the publishing house that there would be one more part of the novel, after I had read the artist About Hilda Olssonwhose professor of zoology and botany Alexander von Nordman hired her as his assistant despite her gender,” he says.

Turpeinen says that research writing has always gone hand in hand with fiction work. At the same time, when he completed his degree in 2014, the texts for JH Erko’s competition were created, which Turpeinen won. These texts also explored the relationship between humans and animals. Living things-the novel, on the other hand, began to take shape at the same time as the dissertation research.

“Maybe I wouldn’t know how to research if I didn’t also write fiction, or vice versa. Research writing is dense and packed, and you have to argue so relentlessly. I have to be able to write more widely as well.”

“I believe that many of us are distressed in everyday life by the fact that humans cause nature loss, even though they know the catastrophic consequences of their actions,” says first-time author Iida Turpeinen.

The writer’s Turpeinen already dreamed of his profession as a child. Little Iida sat so closely with her nose in a book that grandma had to coax her to play. Throughout his youth, he also wrote in a desk drawer.

The Mustavuueri nature reserve opened up from the backyard of Vuosaari’s childhood home. Turpeinen also spent a lot of time on Haraka island, where his mother worked at the Environmental Center of the City of Helsinki.

“On Magpie Island, I was able to write stories on an old telegraph, and I remember that there was a dead coot in the biologists’ freezer that had been found on the beach,” he says.

Today, he is doing his doctoral studies in literary science as part of a common European doctoral program. He also belongs to a multidisciplinary research group, which considers how natural scientific thinking has influenced literary experiments. He himself studies how contemporary American literature uses the natural sciences as a form of literature.

But Turpeinen could also have become a marine biologist. As a marine biologist, he would hardly have been very good, because even though large marine mammals have always fascinated Turpi, he is afraid of the sea. It was proven no later than six years ago, when Turpeinen went on a 30th birthday trip to the North Atlantic.

“ “In research trips, the curiosity that drives people to irrational actions fascinates.”

“We traveled with marine biologists on a small research vessel from Lofoten to the edge of the continental plate to see sperm whales. I was sure I wouldn’t make it out alive. The sailing was wild, and because I feel sick all the time, I sat soaking wet on the deck, soaked by the waves,” he says.

Turpeinen couldn’t help but think about the explorers he had just started writing about at that time – that is, the text that later became Living things.

“How many times more stupid it was to conquer the oceans without any sensible equipment in the old days. But curiosity is a huge force, it is precisely the curiosity that drives people to irrational actions that fascinates people on research trips.”

“In order to be able to write about the genre, I needed an emotional distance from the subject,” says Iida Turpeinen.

One however, there is an essential difference between ancient explorers and modern people. It’s something that bothered Turpeis and worked throughout Living things-as the thinking engine of the work.

“I believe that many of us are distressed in everyday life by the fact that humans cause destruction of nature, even though they know the catastrophic consequences of their actions. So we are acting against all the information that we have at our disposal today,” says Turpeinen.

People who lived hundreds of years ago did not have this knowledge. Man had been guided for millennia by the idea that the world is an unchanging and abundant system that we cannot change, but rather we live at the mercy of nature.

When Turpeinen became familiar with the history of the idea of ​​extinction, he realized that the idea of ​​human-caused extinction is really recent in a historical perspective. Understanding that gave him hope, which Turpeinen hopes will also be reflected in the story of his novel.

“Big changes happen slowly, because we have to question really fundamental concepts before they are possible.”

Turpeinen did not want to cause any more guilt with his novel – neither for himself nor for the reader.

“I don’t want to rub my own feelings in the reader’s face, but I want my story to have room for the reader’s own feelings, if someone experiences them.”

“ “My four-year-old announced in a happy voice that when he grows up, he will read from mom’s book how all species die.”

Turpeinen also does not like the fact that when talking about the loss of nature, the focus is on individual choices, or that knowledge of the consequences of human activity sometimes turns into hating the entire human species.

“In my story, each person has strived for good with the knowledge they have had. Sometimes a person can be too efficient even in their love, and loving nature can turn against itself.”

However, the knowledge collected during the seven years influenced Turpeinen himself that he does not intend to go around the world as a manatee tourist, even though related species of the Steller’s manatee still live on the Great Barrier Reef in Australia and in the Gulf of Florida and Mexico.

He has also had to consider the matter from the point of view of the future generation.

“My four-year-old announced in a happy voice that when he grows up, he will read in mom’s book how all species die. I’m still not sure how to discuss this topic with children.”

Next Turpeinen plans to focus on finishing his dissertation. It is a double degree, as he leaves his job at the same time to the University of Gießen.

For the Germans, the completion of the dissertation might be a surprise: when Turpeinen said that she was expecting a child and writing a novel, they took it for granted that Frau Turpeinen’s academic career would end there.

“They were confused when I told them that I am by no means going to stop the research: I will only be away for a few months, after which the child’s father will stay home to take care of the child.”

The University of Gießen has suggested that Turpeinen come to lecture them on how a woman can combine parenthood and career. It has taken shape for Turpeinen, above all because his spouse and Turpeinen’s retired mother have helped with childcare. Without them Alive would not have been born.

“I wrote the last part of the novel with a baby under my arm. But I lived in a nice bubble with the baby and the book: it felt like there was no other world around us,” he says.

“Even if it was a whimsical writing retreat, when you never knew if you would have time to write a quarter of an hour or three hours.”

Iida Turpeinen says that she has written the last part of her first novel, a baby under her arm. “Parenting is effective at grounding. No matter what’s going on, basic everyday life at home is ahead,” he says.

Already Turpeinen has noticed that family life is a good counterbalance to literature.

“Parenting is effective at grounding. No matter what’s going on, there’s basic everyday life at home. When I suggested to the child that we go to the store to see if my book made it there, he said he would rather do a puzzle.”

Helsingin Sanomat’s literary prize money (15,000 euros) is used in a family living on home care support and a research grant.

However, not everything is put into everyday expenses.

Turpeinen has decided to use the money to buy a large bookcase for his new home. It can conquer the entire large wall so that the author no longer has to decide every time he brings a new book home which old volume he is ready to give up because of it.