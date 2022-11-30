Books | Iida Rauma received the Finlandia for fiction: “The oppression of children by adults can be seen at all levels”

“I am terribly happy, but I still don’t quite understand my win. I was sure that when I wake up this morning, I will have to realize that it was just a dream,” says the author Iida Rauma38. A day earlier, he had heard that Finland’s biggest literary award would be given to him for his work Destruction (Bridge).

The voice on the phone is happy and upbeat, even though it’s only a little after eight in the morning. Aamuvirkku and Conscientious Rauma has already sat for an hour writing his award speech, because he is sure that the early hours are the best working time in terms of brain function.

Although Rauma is already a respected and awarded writer, right Destruction consideration seems particularly important to him. He also says that he was extremely proud to be included in the six candidates, which he considered to be of a particularly high level in terms of writing this year.

“It’s amazing to get such visibility for a book that has such a strong political and social dimension. Oppression by adults against children can be seen at all levels of our society and at its widest point as an eco-disaster. Because the adults have made reckless decisions, the children don’t have the opportunity to live as well as they do,” says Rauma.

Finlandia prize for fiction selector, bishop Mari Leppänen reminds in his reasoning how important it would be for every child to have someone at least once who would just listen and believe. According to him Destruction the message is “clear, strong and unmistakable: protect the children! “

Rauma says that he has been trying to write his third work since he attended elementary school in the 1990s. The Book of Disappearances (2011) and About sex and math (2015) were like finger exercises before Annihilation.

“In them, I still revolved around this theme, violence against children. I couldn’t go towards it because I had no solution on how to write about it. And I didn’t have a solution even when I started writing Annihilation.”

Awarded in Finland Destruction it took six years to write. The task was huge both from the point of view of writing and background work.

“When writing a long novel, you have to be very systematic, because it consists of such small pieces. Compiling a good text is like digging a ditch, because at first you have to write a lot of bad text. Thinking things through properly is also slow,” says Rauma.

Iida Rauma does not want to use the derogatory term school bullying, but talks about school violence.

Major the problem was directly related to the theme of the work: how to write about children in a way that is taken seriously and so that the subject does not seem childish and small.

“Our culture includes minimizing the child’s experience. Many also do not understand what is meant when we talk about our culture’s hatred of children. It doesn’t mean that every person hates children, but that both globally and in Finland, solutions have been made that completely ignore children.”

In addition Destruction was an emotionally heavy process for its author. Rauma wanted to describe how there is something strange and rotten in the relationships between adults and children, which is never spoken about out loud. And to be able to portray this believably, he used his own experiences of school violence as an example. Because Destruction the subtitle is Case report.

“Even though the book is a fictional novel, it was important for me to say that things like this really happen. That it’s not just about the writer exaggerating.”

Annihilation while planning, Rauma dug out his school diaries, which were not easy to read. When dealing with trauma, it brings to mind Susanna Hastin first work Body/rooms (S&S), where you try to give expression to something difficult to put into words.

“It was hard to descend into the core of private hell and also into the core of social hell. Writing the book was an autopsy performed on myself.”

Rauma believes that in today’s school, school violence – he does not want to use the derogatory term school bullying – is talked about more than when he was at school. That still doesn’t mean the problem is solved. Other problems have also arisen.

“The school has changed for better and for worse. Due to the reduction of resources, today’s students and teachers are terribly cramped. Savings made in the name of inclusion are something that will be paid for in the future. After all, something is seriously wrong if a student doesn’t learn to read in nine years,” says Rauma.

He is also worried about how competitive the school has become. And if you think about smart devices and their addictive effect, youth in the 1990s seems very protected.

Recently, there has been a lot of talk about youth maltreatment, which can be seen in the increase in street violence and brutality. Although they are not directly related to the themes of Rauma’s work, he believes that it is about the same larger pattern.

“Incompetence and the increase of incompetence are oppression by adults against children. The choice of the powerful has been to cut society’s subsidies so much that we have a lot of poor and disadvantaged children.”

Celebrate Rauma only plans to go from Turku to Helsinki to school his life partner, a writer Matias Riikonen round. The couple has been together for ten years, and living in different cities suits them because they both work at home. Rauma thinks that Helsinki is a nice city to visit, and he believes that even Riikonen would not want to live in Turku.

“I don’t think so Annihilation would have been born without Matias. He has been an important support for me in writing.”

Coincidentally, both of their most recent books deal with power in relationships between children. So Rauma In destruction like Riikonen in Matara is an effort to show a child’s experience as big and as weighty as an adult’s.

“Matias’ book is wonderful – unlike mine,” says Rauma.

Rauma says he will use the prize money (30,000 euros) for living.

“It is a significant amount for a writer’s livelihood, because in this profession funding is always uncertain and situations vary. But in the end, it’s not a very different life from that of other part-time workers.”