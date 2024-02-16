Books | “I think the message is shocking” – Laura Lindstedt withdrew her book from audiobook services to criticize their operation

Author Laura Lindstedt reviews audiobook services.

Author Laura Lindstedt says he withdrew his novel My friend Natalia audiobook version out of listening services. Lindstedt tells about his decision in his Facebook update, where he describes the act as “a symbolic middle finger to a business model that erodes the author's livelihood and communicates in his marketing that literature should be free”.

What does he mean by these harsh words? How does the industry's business model communicate the freedom of literature?

“For example, at the beginning of the year, Bookbeat happily advertised in metro stations that 90 days and zero euros. I know that the authors receive the same small amount of income from the audiobooks listened to during the free period as at any other time. But I think the message is shocking – literature is free,” Lindstedt replies.

Lindstedt's according to the representatives of the audiobook services, when asked about it, say that people do not agree to pay more.

“Probably not if people get used to it.”

He reminds that at the same time the CEO of Storytel Group Johannes Larchel said in January To HS, that the book industry must be careful not to lower the value of literature in the eyes of consumers.

“But many take the free offer and move on to the next one. It changes the attitude atmosphere. The message is that you don't have to pay for literature,” says Lindstedt.

In a language area the size of Finland, few writers have made ends meet only by selling books, even before the era of audiobooks. Still, the ongoing breakthrough is great on a principled level.

“It cannot be the case that a proportionate compensation is not paid when the book is sold,” Lindstedt sees.

Lindstedt used by an economist Yanis Varoufakis term techno-feudalism when describing the current state of the book industry. In feudalism, those who control the land unilaterally define the terms, rather than agree on them. Digital land has its own owners.

“Now let's go on the terms of Storytel and Bookbeat,” Lindstedt claims.

He calls his decision to withdraw his book from services symbolic. The book was published four years ago, so it is “almost antiquarian” in the current cycle of the book industry.

The act is still important to him. My friend Natalia has been his only book on audiobook services.

“In this world of dumping and techno-feudalism, I find it impossible that, while criticizing this audiobook phenomenon, I would allow my work to languish in immaterial basements.”