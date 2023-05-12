Books | HS shows the top interviews of the Helsinki Lit event, live broadcast in progress

Jamaica Kincaid canceled her appearance at the Helsinki Lit event, but the event is still full of literary stars.

11.5. 10:20 | Updated 17:12

The glass palace Helsinki Lit, the international literature festival in translation held at Bio Rex on Friday and Saturday (May 12-13), brings a very interesting group of writers from around the world, starting with the latest Nobel laureate: by Annie Ernaux in addition, those arriving from France Edouard Louis and Elisa Shua Dusapin.

Nordic guests of the event, which is organized for the ninth time, are Ia Genberg, Friða Ísberg, Diamant Salihu, Liv Strömquist and Patrik Svensson. Tessa Hadley arrives from England, Torrey Peters across the ocean from the United States.

Another long-haul, Caribbean-American Jamaica Kincaid has had to withdraw his income.

Bio Rex’s 550 seats were sold out for both days already in March, but HS shows the interviews live. In addition, the interviews can be viewed free of charge by magazine subscribers for a year.

The event as usual, the interviewers of all the guests are also interesting, and focused on Kincaid The whole Hubara discusses Friday’s decision by Kincaid’s translators Helka and Kaijamari Sivillin with his production.

The works of each performer are available in Finnish.

Serves as host of the festival Alma Pöysti.

