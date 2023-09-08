Books | HS presents 19 interesting books about the autumn harvest

Heini Junkkaala: Pirkko Saisio – Inappropriate. WSOY.

I’m working the completed biography connects two artists who have also had a teacher-student relationship in the theater industry. Actually, the work should be read alongside the subject’s autobiographical trilogy of novels (1998–2003) in order to see how the life of Saisio, who has acted in many roles as a writer and an actor, can be told in different ways.

Anna Kortelainen: Wanderer. Oak.

True story of a German intellectual by Walter Benjamin (1892–1940) to continue the trip to Lapland and Finland Anna Kortelainen series of bio-fiction novels and piques curiosity. What does a Berlin-based big city flâneur find in Finland in July 1930? What kind of people does he meet? Going into the forest, getting lost?

Colson Whitehead: Manifesto of a Crooked Man. Finnish Markku Päkkilä. Big Dipper.

One One of America’s best writers has now decided to write detective stories, and that’s a good thing. The story of furniture dealer Ray Carney dates back to the 1970s, and its twists and turns are connected to the fight for both civil rights and concert tickets for The Jackson 5 band. Summer Harlem is still glowing all around, admittedly one of the novel’s main characters.

Erkki Fredriksson: The joys of the table in a small town. SKS.

Middle Finland the museum’s retired curator put together his fine exhibition on the cuisine of Jyväskylä (2003). In addition to the history of cooking and serving, the magnum opus contains anecdotes and “forgotten” recipes: trout soup, Riga rosolli (with lampreys) and Seurahuone’s meatballs, for example. Drink recommendations included!

Maria Gripe: The Shadow Series. Oak

The new ones editions in Swedish Maria Gripen (1923–2007) from the four-part series of books for young people set at the beginning of the 20th century are a cultural masterpiece. The novels, which contain elements of psychological thriller and even horror, also tell about the Swedish class society through the girl Berta and the mysterious Carolin, who is washed up as a servant in her home.

Summer Ahola

Ágota Kristóf: The third lie (Le troisième mensonge). Finnish Ville Keynäs. Oak.

From Hungary in 1956, having escaped from under Soviet armor Ágota Kristófin (1935–2011) novel A big notebook didn’t read it when it first appeared in Finnish. Likewise last spring, when it reappeared at the same time as the second part of the classic trilogy Evidence with translation. Final episode The third lie offers the opportunity to do the whole thing at home. According to the publisher’s characterization, there will be cruelty about what war, violence, exile and rootlessness do to humanity.

Vera Politkovskaja and Sara Giudice: My mother. Anna Politkovskaya’s struggle for the truth (Una madre). Finland. Elina Melander. Rubber.

What can’t understand, you have to read about it. The mystery called Russia haunts me every day and night. At the same time, brave Russians, such as the journalist, are doubly admirable Anna Politkovskaya, who, because of his thinking and work, was murdered in Moscow on October 7, 2006. His daughter was a teenager at the time. Since then too From Vera became a journalist and a violinist – and an exile when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Karin Smirnoff: The cry of the sea eagle (Havsörnens skrik). Finnish Outi Menna. WSOY.

When Polaris publishing house Jonas Axelsson asked at the party Karin from Smirnoffhas he read it? Stieg Larsson (1954–2004) works and could the idea Millenniuminterested in continuing the series, Smirnoff, also known in Finland for his Jana Kippo trilogy, immediately agreed. “Just because of Lisbeth Salander. He is interesting, as is Larsson’s whole way of seeing the world. Larsson’s anger is also my anger. The same issues in our society trouble us.”

Jukka-Pekka Pietiäinen: Vihtori Kosola. The man and the myth. Minerva.

“Hello Hitler. Meil Kosola.” That’s how Kankaanpää’s Elias blurts out, a jester with funny truths Väinö Linnan In the North Star. “Muil Mussolini”, the tongue-lashing of the people who think differently continues. Who is the father of Finnish right-wing radicalism? Vihtori Kosola (1884–1936) was responsible for everything and for what. History researcher Jukka-Pekka Pietiläinen searches for answers in a boringly topical book.

Antti Majander

Aino Vähäpesola: A big mood swing. Cosmos.

Everyday life romanticizing can be challenging at times. Aino Vähäpesolan debut novel Lucky cat (2019) beautifully described finding peace in the midst of the noise of the world. Vähäpesola’s second novel seems to continue in a similar cross-exposure of sadness and happiness. A big mess tells the story of Viiv, a publisher who receives a non-fiction book about the history of organs to work on. New acquaintances come into Viiv’s life, for example the lady who killed the neighbor.

Katja Raunio: Recent times. Work.

Author Katja Raunio has shown in his two previous novels that he is an analyst of sovereign power. If the scale was in the previous novel Your day is coming (2020) at the level of the history of the Finnish nation, now we are closer to everyday life. While working in a museum, a woman has to face unsociable men, and she can’t even walk in the street in peace. According to the publisher, it is a painful novel whose world is at the same time like a fairy tale and “painfully true”.

Herman Diaz: Trust. Finnish Jaakko Kankaanpää. Rubber.

How money to be made? The Argentinian-born answers that by Herman Diaz Credit, an epic novel about capitalism that has been heralded as one of the best works of the past year. It won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 2023. Credit tells about the great stock market crash of 1929, its century-long traces, but at the center of everything is the truth and the attempts to cover it up.

Silvia Hosseini: An Exciting History of Literature. Rubber.

Essayist Silvia Hossein the new non-fiction book promises to take the reader on a journey to “the wildest corners of Western literature”. What do erotica, pornography and exciting classics tell about the fictional ideals, sexual morality and preferences of the time? As a skilled writer, Hosseini can certainly answer these questions in an interesting way.

Jennifer Egan: The Gingerbread House. (The Candy House). Finnish: Helene Bützow. Oak.

What if we had social media where we could browse our own and other people’s consciousness, memories and thoughts? To this mind game Jennifer Egan invites readers in his new novel Gingerbread house. Egan’s new novel has been described as award-winning Quite a big blur as a sister work. It examines the threat images of technology and the dysfunction of family relationships.

Eleonora Riihinen

Linn Ullmann: Girl 1983. (Jente, 1983). Finnish Jonna Joskitt-Pöyry. Like.

Norwegian By Linn Ullman published in Finnish in 2016 Restless (Like) is one of my most memorable reading experiences in years. It was an exemplary work during the rise of autofiction: celebrity parents, director Ingmar Bergman and actor Liv Ullmannare clearly recognizable in it, but regardless, the story emerged as a wonderful overall narrative of remembering, family dynamics, and longing.

Girl 1983 describes Ullmann’s youth. In that, too, we travel back and forth in time: an already middle-aged woman tries to understand the young girl she was when she went to Paris as a model at the age of 16. The main themes of the novel are power, desire, shame and beauty.

Nina Wähä: Babetta. (Babetta). Finnish Sanna Manninen. WSOY.

From Stockholm Nina Wahän in the new novel Babette lying by the pool of a luxurious villa in the south of France. So we are in very different landscapes than when Wähän became a candidate for August In heritage, which was located in Tornionjokilaakso. Set on the edge of the film world, the novel deals with friendship, jealousy and power between women. With a little processing, these topics get an original and surprising treatment at Takuu!

Katja Kettu: Studies of a cat (Otava)

Author miscarries and loses the ability to write and speak. So he turns his eyes to the past of his family and to the ancient birth words. In advance Katja Kettu has said that in the story of his upcoming novel, different eras are compared: although in modern times the Author has a lot of opportunities and freedom, he lacks something that his relatives had a hundred years ago: family and children. There will also be a touch of magical realism in the story, as one of its main characters is the mysterious Cat.

Ayòbámi Adébayò: A Spell of Good Things. Finnish Terhi Kuusisto. Athena.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is Takuu’s best-known contemporary Nigerian writer, but in his wake many other writers describing African everyday life and the status of women have been translated.

Ayòbámi Adébayòn first work do not go away (2018) dealt with the infertility of a modern couple in a community bound by tradition. In the future Lucky deal-in the novel, the stages of two families are cruelly intertwined, according to the Observer’s assessment, it is a complete hit, “a sure and bright love story set in the violence of today’s Nigeria”.

Hanna Weselius: Anonymous. WSOY.

Who was Nanette Kottarainen, where there was nothing out of the ordinary and who died alone and isolated? let’s ask Hanna Weselius in the novel Anonymous.

Dr. Weselius, who works as a university lecturer in photography, is from his first work Alma! (2016) has been writing original prose. Anonymous is based on Nanette Kottarainen’s diary entries, the interpretations of Leila who wrote them down, and various pictures. What does it say about the time in our lives and the loneliness people experience?

Susanna Laari

