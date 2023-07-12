Books | HS picked ten books with which the summer vacation rolls along in a relaxed manner

You can get pleasure from many kinds of books: chilling crime novels, thought-provoking classics, information packages that introduce new people… However, many people long for light entertainment during the hot and unhurried summer holidays. HS’s cultural department collected ten books, with which the mind can rest on the couch, in a hammock, on a picnic blanket, or even on the dock.

The life of the pleasure house in Pompeii

Elodie Harper: Wolf’s Lair. Finnish Laura Beck. Bazar.

Historic the entertainment book begins a trilogy that takes place in Pompeii shortly before the eruption of Vesuvius in 79. The milieu is a brothel, and its life a British Elodie Harper the picture is pretty rough. Still to top it all off From the wolf’s den what remains is a girl’s book-like functionality, where the resourcefulness of the main character, the slave-prostitute Amara, is emphasized.

The most interesting thing is his relationship Pliny the Elder, a naturalist who really lived, who becomes attached to a happy girl who has learned. Otherwise, the thick novel is quite a bit of a hoot, where a light description of the life of the ancient Romans is enough.

Summer Ahola

A widow and the twists and turns of love

Anna-Leena Härkönen: He won’t come tomorrow. Big Dipper.

Härkönen today’s production is reminiscent of detective stories: the theme and plot transfer are repeated from book to book so that a feeling of familiarity and security is guaranteed. Suitable holiday reading, then!

As often, the main character is a middle-aged woman lost in her life, now a recent widow. Sex with a paid man opens emotional locks, but ultimately the answers to problems can be found within yourself.

While waiting for that, there are many humorous dialogues about current topics such as the unworthiness of the youth and the fact that nothing can be said these days.

Summer Ahola

Hollywood glamour, even without glamour

Taylor Jenkins Reid: The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo. Finnish Inka Parpola. Rubber.

His name according to Evelyn Hugo’s book about seven husbands is a real emotional roller coaster. The story is engrossing and delightful in many aspects, but at the same time tragic and heart-wrenching. It is about both forbidden and platonic love.

The historical fiction is set in Hollywood’s golden age and tells the story of a Cuban actor who, at the age of eighty, is finally ready to tell his side of the story of being robbed in public.

The book has achieved massive Tiktok popularity and it was finally published in Finnish in May. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is part Taylor Jenkins Reid creates a real-feeling universe that weaves together the stories of the four published works so far.

Venla Rouhiainen

Love after death

TJ Klune: Under the Whispering Door. Finnish Mika Kivimäki. Karisto.

What what really happens to us after death? Where are we going? And: how do we adapt?

Well, if To TJ Clune is to believe, at least we drink good tea. In the bestselling author’s latest novel, death leads Wallace, a successful businessman, to a crooked teahouse run by the charming Hugo. by Charles Dickens Saituri’s Christmas in the spirit, the self-centered mischief finally learns to be – and to love. LGBTQ+ characters are at the center of Klune’s warm fantasy romance this time as well.

Arla Kanerva

Deep emotions with a French touch

Valérie Perrin: Water for flowers. Finnish Saara Pääkkönen. WSOY.

Violette Toussaint takes care of the cemetery and his little garden plant with all his soul. In his house there is comfort for those who mourn, and a group of mixed congregation. Violette’s husband has disappeared – and Violette hasn’t missed Philippe, the worst man in the neighborhood, any more.

by Valérie Perrin award-winning bestseller Water for flowers it’s the kind where you start reading the book slowly, in small bites. The chapters that open in Värssy are told in turns from the point of view of different people, and the twists and turns of relationships intertwine in delicious ways.

After struggling to live her own life from a foster home, Violette’s whole story unfolds layer by layer, with a heartbreaking loss as the turning point. The sadness does not disappear, but it shows itself in different lightings. Valérie Perrin makes the emotions felt in her text.

Pirkko Kotirinta

Hilariously awful small town dating

Amanda Romare: Half of the men in town have left me. Finnish Jaana Nikula. Johnny Knig.

Amanda is in her thirties and hasn’t had a single long-term partner. The old acquaintances from my childhood hometown are already all family members, the friends are dating and the sister is also in a serious relationship. Amanda is afraid of being last. He wants things to be different in a year, starts dating and gets dissed, i.e. dumped, time after time. Soon, all the places in the small town will only remind you of the boys who used to give packages.

Swedish Amanda Romaren the first work recently translated into Finnish Half of the men in town have left me similar in shape to diary entries written in notes on a mobile phone. When listened to as an audiobook, the naive approach of the furiously honest text is like an audio message sent by a lost friend.

Despite his light approach, Romare vividly describes the fear of loneliness that looms as an endless abyss in a time where romantic love seems to be both a commodity and the last condition for a meaningful life.

Hilla Körkkö

An empowering divorce

Minna Rytisalo: Jenny Hill. WSOY.

Jenni’s the husband has cheated and generally distanced himself over the years, and finally Jenni leaves. Jenni Mäe becomes Jenny Hill, an independent woman standing on her own, who learns to see herself as a person while writing letters to the spouse of the French president on the advice of a therapist Brigitte for Macron.

Jenny’s empowerment grows across time and place, as icons of femininity known from Grimm’s fairy tales and Disney movies, from Rose to Snow White and Little Red Riding Hood, watch and talk to her. The women of fairy tales tell their own stories in a new way, and at the same time go through the disadvantages of a woman’s position.

Minna Rytisalo despite its heavy subjects, the novel flows lightly, sprinkled with sharp humor.

Arla Kanerva

Moments on paper Instagram

Patti Smith: Book of Days. Finland: Antti Nylén. Bridge.

Musicianwriter and poet Patti Smith invites you to stop for a moment. Book of days contains a picture for each day of the year with short accompanying words. Inspired by Smith’s popular Instagram account, the book transports its readers from one year and one scene to another.

In the book of days there are 366 pictures of moments, journeys, details, friends and memories. By it, you can be inspired, stop, realize, reflect, be inspired by small wise words, experience longing and quieten down, lose track of time and let your mind wander.

Jasmin Vahtera

Interpersonal kinks in Finnish-Brooklyn people

Emilia Suviala: Shared. Oak.

Sleet-, the best of park and hammock books are thick novels where you are in a place with a strong atmosphere, where human relationships are complicated but not quite soap opera-like, and which also include sharp observations of the world around you. (No, In the hall of Alastalo won’t be read this summer either.)

Divided-in the novel, the place is sweaty, summery New York, and the narrator observes with the eyes of an anthropologist not only the city and its various circles, but also, among other things, the advertising world and, of course, the friction points of Meri and Jacob’s relationship with all the cultural differences. What do we want ourselves and what is being sold to us? How to be happy and free, separate and together?

Aino Frilander

Get free from Darra in hilarious ways

Laura Wathén & Katri Ylinen: Darravapaa – Handbook. Zeal.

On summer vacation are supposedly more stress-free and rested than in everyday life, which is what the founders of the Darravapaa community by Laura Wathén and Katri Ylinen according to the guide made, the ideal starting point for stopping alcohol consumption. The handbook, consisting of a light-hearted atmosphere, anecdotes told in a familiar style, and task packages assembled on colorful pages, is a great way to challenge your own drinking habits, which can require you to look in the mirror even with painful questions.

In addition to the psychological and social level, the handbook is made especially approachable by its light cheerfulness, which, as a metaphor, reminds us of the kind of state of being you can get as a gift by walking away from alcohol.

Catharina Herlin