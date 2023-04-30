Books | How is it possible that there is not a single letter a in an entire novel? The translator tells

Translator Ville Keynäs started his career at Perec – and only worse is known.

“I was afraid the”, Ville Keynäs (b. 1960) answers the question, is there a possibility to translate into Finnish by Georges Perec novel La Disparition – 300 pages without the letter e, the most common vowel in French – lurking in his mind throughout his working career.

You see, Keynäs started his translation career over 30 years ago with Perec’s work Premises / spaces (1992). Since then, she continued her relationship with the French experimenter with a novel Life user manual (2006).

Between them, he also showed with a fragment he worked on for the Nuori Voima magazine issue 6/1996 that La Disparition is translatable To lose without the most common Finnish vowel a.

At least in principle.

Keynäs remembershow Teos publishing house Silja Hiidenheimo once asked if he wanted to make more Perec.

“I answered that I don’t want to.”

My mind started to change in Paris in 2017. Although Keynäs already considered himself a former Perec translator, he went to listen out of curiosity when Valery Kislov told about his adventures of La Disparition as a Russian.

“I noticed that after everything he had been through, he seemed to be somewhat in full spiritual strength.”

After the event, Keynäs dared to talk with Kislov.

“I got the feeling that it’s not impossible after all. So a little later I contacted Teos. Silja had already died at that point, but there was interest there anyway About losing.”

At home Keynäs, who received the most prestigious awards in translation and was awarded the Order of Arts et Lettres in France Losing five years, among other jobs.

“This couldn’t be done quickly, such a big job.”

Did you ever go crazy?

“I don’t. I always put Perec aside when the back of my head started ticking.”

Selfish instead of trickery and literary wit, in a novel without the most common vowel, it’s about the fact that, according to Perec – a founding member of the OuLiPo writer’s group focused on experimental literature – the writer is completely free only when limited.

“Sort of the same thing as in music or poetry: they have rules. And when you bend to some rules, you have to work harder, which in turn fuels creativity,” Keynäs explains.

Number symbolism plays an important role in Perec’s work. E is the fifth letter of the alphabet, so the original work lacks the fifth chapter, and the translation lacks the first chapter, because a is the first letter of the alphabet. And the like.

In addition, both the author and his translator indulge in deliberate clumsiness in the text in places to remind us that we are on the edge of the strange. For the same reason, neither of them always use the most obvious option as an unethical and impolite word.

Because Disappearance somehow extends to all areas of life, and Keynäs does not know everything about everything, he has turned to many experts in numerous details, both in Finland and in France, and thanks his most important assistants in the afterword of the work.

I’ve had some good luck in the past five years. For example like this:

“In losing everyone dies. In the original, one takes a SmithCorona out of his pocket and kills another with it.”

SmithCorona is a typewriter, but reminds the reader of a Smith&Wesson revolver.

“I could have put Remington, the most obvious choice, because it’s the brand of both a gun and a typewriter.”

“Since Perec’s work contains a lot of printing terms, I went to the Päivälehti museum to find out about them. There I saw a Smith-Premier typewriter in a display case. And Premier means the first letter of the alphabet!”

The number symbolism came true.

“I was just like: thank God! In other words: thank you Hesari.”

Without even asking it is clear what can still be done Losing after being a challenge for an experienced translator.

A novel by Georges Perec, of course Les Revenentes (1972). No vowels other than e are used in it.

In fact, Keynäs translated an excerpt from the impossibility in question in the already mentioned Nuori Voima magazine issue 6/1996 under the name Returners.

“It was terrible,” he remembers. “Translating it into Finnish ended like a wall: now I can’t do it anymore.”

“But if there are quiet months, then you have to think…”

I don’t like it now. The next work of the artist who translates from English to Finnish is also read in his beloved French. Louis-Ferdinand Céline a novel found in the remains Guerre will be published at the turn of next year under the name published by Siltala War.

