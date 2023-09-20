Books | How can one live and be well in a capitalist society? The answer can be friendship, Finnish activists say

in Helsinki operated in the first decade of the 21st century, a movement that took over empty houses in the hope of an alternative life. Premises were taken over as social centers as well as for non-profit cultural activities and leisure activities.

In the Occupy movement, grassroots political activity meant, for example, cooking communal meals in dirty and graffiti-covered rooms. Over food, we plotted an even better future together among friends.

The authors of the book Valter Sandell (left), (using a pseudonym) Vilja Saarinen and Mikael Brunila in a Zoom call on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at Sanomatalo.

A literary critic also spent time in those shabby buildings Walter Sandell and doctoral researcher Mikael Brunila.

The house occupation movement showed them what the joy and power born of a shared life can be. At the same time, it also taught about the conflicts that the needs of people who grew up in an individualistic society might cause in a radically open anarchist community.

Although houses are still being occupied, the business that operated during the first decade of the 2000s collapsed in the early 2010s. It left a void for Sandell and Brunila.

In the year 2015 Sandell, Brunila and a pseudonymous writer and activist Vilja Saarinen participated in the translation work of a text written by an anonymous activist group found in Atlanta, USA.

How to light a fire (2014) is a text about the collapse of civilization. The article quotes the idea of ​​the French anarchist collective Tiqquin, according to which political power is born from friendship.

Inspired by the translation work, Sandell, Brunila and Saarinen wanted to continue thinking about the concept of friendship and the possibilities and limits of practical human relationships. They started a correspondence.

We belong to each other – letters and writings about the politics of friendship (Khaos Publishing) consists of letters written by the trio over five years.

The petitions, which stretch into essays, reflect on the possibilities of radically different living. The work asks how one can live in a capitalist society at all, let alone be well. It looks for answers in friendship.

The authors answer the video call on Monday in July at nine in the evening. Over the years, they have had time to move to different parts of the world, but the connection has remained.

“It’s not the first time we meet at this time of the evening to make the time zones work,” says Saarinen.

How to light a fire

According to the authors, friendship is a flexible concept. Our culture has not formed very solid norms about what a friendship should look like or what kind of activities it should involve.

“Without immediately starting to question what friendship is, we can start with the fact that this is what friendship could be,” says Brunila.

Still, friendship has typically been tried to keep away from politics. We belong to each other -the work seeks strength for political activity in friendship. The work suggests that joint action is possible, even if one does not completely agree on everything.

The concept of friendship used by Sandell, Brunila and Saarinen is based on the interpretation made in the context of French philosophy, the philosopher Baruch Spinoza (1623–1677) about the idea. According to the interpretation, friendship is about capacity and the ability to act. A friend is someone who builds strength. In addition, it is about a shared understanding of how a good life should be lived in practice.

The letters deal with friendship on two levels: friendship in the traditional, everyday meaning of the word, and friendship on a higher-flying philosophical and political level, as the ability to act, adapting Spinoza’s ideas.

In practice, the ability to act can mean not only preparing a meal together, protesting or, for example, intervening in offensive behavior, but also the ability to dream or, for example, enjoy together, says Sandell.

Friendship as a source of political activity is convenient, because friends are close.

You can start the activity immediately yourself, “here and now” without joining, for example, a large organization. You can find friends in surprising places, as long as you find a common way to act, the authors say.

The old days according to the authors, the concept of a shared and common life has disappeared from the modern world or is at least under threat of demolition.

According to them, in Western capitalist societies, the individual is a “given destiny”, i.e. some kind of primary human state of being. All institutions of society, from the legal system to social media, see people as individuals from the start.

Individual needs, preferences and interests come before common needs and preferences. In the capitalist system, the pursuit of one’s own interest at the expense of the common good appears as a positive thing that should be implemented, for example, by means of personal branding.

Emphasizing the individual has led, among other things, to the fact that when a social crisis comes, a person often has to face the situation alone.

In their letters, the writers look for ways to discuss themes affecting society, politics, aesthetics and, for example, caring in a way that draws from the personal, but still aims to challenge individualism and “the dumb compulsion to act as one’s own entrepreneur”, says Sandell.

From their point of view, the individual is a process. Individuals are not born, but become with other people.

The authors tell observations about the challenges and opportunities of community life, each from their own starting point.

Brunila, who moved to North America five years ago, talks about her experiences in the United States. Life there has taught me what kind of communal life can be born in a country where the victory of the labor movement, known as the welfare state, has not happened, and the state does not care about social relations.

According to Brunila, people in the United States have had to develop different ways to survive and get along together, because society cannot be relied on like the Nordic welfare state.

Experiments with community life might mean, for example, that in New York, where rents are sky-high, a space was opened where friends gather to eat dinner together every Sunday of the year for years.

“It was really inspiring to see that people make everyday things common without losing their grip on themselves.”

In the communities, people found strengths in themselves: Someone was good at building, another at cooking, someone at programming and another at writing theoretical texts.

“People had in a way grown as individuals through the strength brought by the community,” says Brunila.

Author and editor Mathias Wågin in accordance with their views, the authors present the Moomins in their writings as the epitome of radical community.

“To Finns, but especially to Finno-Swedes, the Moomins are such a manifestation of the good life. A shared subconscious reality. I think that’s why it was so easy to draw from,” says Brunila.

Tove Jansson known to theorists of communal life Nietzsche, Marx’s and others, but in his texts the ideas began to live a life of their own. The activities of the Moomins were not based on a common ism, but on ways of doing things together.

“When we started writing this book five years ago, I was really interested in what kind of opinions or values ​​people have. Over the years, I have become more interested in how people work. If you’re looking for ethically right ways to be in the world, you can find friends anywhere,” says Saarinen.

Theoretical the work searches for answers, but in the end doesn’t really answer any questions.

The book in the text on the back cover, the authors ask, for example, how the death of a loved one can be experienced together and not just separately.

“Even though we agree on many things, we also disagree on at least as many things. This is not an answer, but rather a conversation between us,” says Saarinen.

Instead of answers, the purpose of the authors is to create space for new questions. According to Sandell, that way you can find new ways of looking at the world and perhaps find new friendships in places where you wouldn’t think to find them at first glance.

Mikael Brunila, Vilja Saarinen, Valter Sandell: We belong to each other – letters and writings about the politics of friendship, Khaos Publishing, 272 p.