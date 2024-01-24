Books | Here are the best-selling books in Finland

Year 2023 was Rämö's fairy tale: almost 330,000 books sold. It is a record number in Finnish conditions.

Now the Finnish Publishing Association, which collects the statistics, also clearly breaks down how the sales were divided between the different formats. In Rämö's case, the three-part detective series sold around 197,000 audiobooks and more than 38,000 electronic devices so far, so the number of printed books is around 95,000.

The winning streak continues this year as well, because Rämön Hildur– the fourth part of the series Rachel will appear in early November.

To his publisher For WSOY, Rämö is the driving force behind the operation, which the late by Lucinda Riley enduring great popularity complements.

The company already announced on Tuesday that its net sales increased for the seventh year in a row, which is quite a performance in a market that is looking to take shape.

“Fine growth also leads to increased royalties and this way we get continuity for the future work of the publishing house's authors”, CEO Timo Julkunen promise in the announcement.

According to him, WSOY's domestic fiction achieved sales growth of over 13 percent for printed books, and digital formats also continued to grow on the fiction side.

Information books sales plunged by ten percent in the largest bookstores. They were the most successful Tuomas Kyrön Aleksi from Finland and Jenni Haukion Here for youwhich are also works of WSOY.

Another major player in the publishing industry, Otava, had a more difficult time in light of the sales figures.

Among the smaller publishing houses, only Siltala got one book to the top of the sales list. Sirpa Kähkönen Finlandia winner 38 urns was the best-selling printed book of the year. Almost 46,000 buyers specifically wanted it in print and just over 3,000 in audio or electronic versions.

It can be estimated that the so-called art novel still has opportunities in the form of the printed word, while the future of story-driven prose is largely based on the ease of the audio format.

Noteworthy The publishing association's statistics also show that, according to them, the number of bookstores has not decreased for a few years.

Measured in euros, fiction and digital libraries survived in 2023. Sales of non-fiction and children's and young adults' books decreased slightly, comics significantly.