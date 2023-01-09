Books | Hannu Penttilä was in charge of Helsinki’s land use for years – that left two things in the tooth

In his memoirs, Hannu Penttilä recounts the decision-making stages of his official career, but leaves the gossip behind.

Five a decade-long career as a trustee and civil servant could exhaust even the most diligent worker.

Hannu Penttilä (sd) is retired from the position of Vantaa’s deputy mayor of land use. He can still get angry if the matter hits straight to the heart.

Now he is worried about the direction in which the Helsinki region’s land use, housing and transport agreement (mal) with the state is being taken.

The next mal agreement will be negotiated with the state next year after the parliamentary elections. In the agreement, the state commits to finance the region’s road projects and the cities commit to zoning a certain number of apartments.

However, the ground work of the regional municipalities is stuck in scaffolding, i.e. the Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) board, because the coalition wants to loosen up the graining of interest-subsidized and social housing production in particular. There is a fear that municipalities’ zoning monopoly will be undermined.

“It is an exaggeration of emergency protection to imagine that an agreement with the state would tie the municipalities’ hands in zoning,” commented Penttilä.

Penttilä has always been one of the supporters of the modern Mal agreement. This is evident from his memoir published in November From country and metropolisone chapter of which is called “Menestystarina mal”.

The Mal agreement has provided the region with a mechanism that ensures funding for important road projects. The zoning of the apartments has also been started.

The goal of housing construction has been achieved by 80–90 percent. Penttilä especially thanks Espoo and the municipalities of Central Uusimaa, which have been involved in housing production supported by society.

Five during the decade, Hannu Penttilä has worked in responsible positions in Espoo, Helsinki and Vantaa, both as a trustee and civil servant. His career includes, among other things, Pestit as regional director of Häme and the predecessor of Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) as the director of YTV.

Although, in addition to everything else, Penttilä has also had interesting international assignments, he returns to Espoo again and again in his memoirs. Why?

“Perhaps because I have been there myself as an operator, not just as an administrative official,” Penttilä thinks.

As a young man, he led Espoo’s environmental board for 10 years and served in Espoo’s city council for more than 10 years, including two years as chairman of the city board.

Trustee career became difficult in connection with the sale of Espoo’s own bus company.

As the competition for bus traffic approached, it was calculated in Espoo that the city-owned Espoon Auto could withstand 10 percent cheaper prices compared to the then contract prices. The company would no longer have been able to withstand a 20 percent cheaper price level.

The first bidding round organized by YTV in 1994 led to a 30 percent reduction in contract prices. At the end of the same year, Espoo organized a tender for the sale of its bus company, although politically the decision was sensitive.

A storm of opinion broke out in the Espoo city council in such a way that Penttilä’s own group of Democrats demanded that the sale decision of the city government led by Penttilä be annulled. This position was lost in the council. Afterwards, the municipal organization canceled Penttilä’s candidacy in the next assembly of the city board.

Last year, Hannu Penttilä retired from the position of Deputy Mayor of Vantaa.

Helsinki and Vantaa’s terms of office Penttilä acknowledges briefly. Pesti’s tenure as Helsinki’s deputy city manager for land use, which lasted until 2015, can fit in a couple of pages, except for the consideration of general zoning.

Reminiscences of Vantaa’s leadership period remain just as few.

During Penttilä’s time in Helsinki, numerous rental house companies were merged into Heka and far-reaching land policy decisions were made, such as the termination of the Malmi airport lease, where Penttilä took advantage of a suitable time window in negotiations with the state.

After the state withdrew from Malmi, Helsinki was able to zone the airport as a residential area, albeit with persistent complaints.

But something from the season in Helsinki has also stuck in my mind. In Penttilä’s opinion, rejecting a few formulas in the table drawer received unnecessary criticism.

“My predecessor Pekka Korpinen there was more stuff left in the desk drawer”, Penttilä smiles.

Penttilä did not take Hanasaari’s “washbasin”-looking residential block plan or the Sörnäinen car tunnel plan to the city council. Penttilä’s successor did not present the Sörnäinen tunnel plan to the city government either Anni Sinnemäki (green).

It was dug out from the caches of the archives by the chancellor Sami Sarvilinna for the beginning of the new mayoral term.

Source: Hannu Penttilä, From the country and the metropolis. Personal experiences from five decades (2022)