The book section of Babelia this week features a special about the International Book Fair (FIL) in Guadalajara (Mexico), in which the country This year’s guest is the European Union. For this reason, on the cover we ask ourselves if there is a European literature. And the answer to such a complex question is provided by Antonio Monegal. We also make a selection of 12 titles by 12 European authors to understand the problems that plague the common space. Furthermore, Carmen Morán Breña has interviewed in Mexico the Mexican writer Coral Bracho, who will receive the FIL Prize for Literature in Romance Languages ​​on November 25. Other important literary themes are also addressed in this issue. Thus, the professor of Greek Philology David Hernández de la Fuente reviews the editorial validity of Stoic thought, with Seneca, Epictetus and Marcus Aurelius as the main authors. And we have also prepared a large selection of books to understand Argentina, which faces difficult presidential elections this Sunday in which the country’s future is at stake between the Peronist Sergio Massa and the far-right Javier Milei.

Of course, editorial news is reviewed in our literary criticism space. The writer, film director and screenwriter Carlo Padial, author of titles such as Free money and Doctor Portuondowhich he himself adapted into a series for Filmin, worked in the magazine Playground, a digital media from Barcelona that once competed in virality on Facebook with prestigious media from around the world. That is why Padial knows first-hand the boom of the media bubble that promoted dozens of native digital media that sought to retire traditional ones. And that is why he has written Contenta novel partially inspired by the story of Playground. “The bubble of start-ups “Media initiatives that were going to transform everything fell apart with something as simple as a change in the Facebook algorithm,” explains Pere Rusiñol in his review of our book of the week. And from these experiences arose the need for the media to finance themselves with readers willing to pay to obtain good information, supported by quality criteria and professionals with a certain economic stability.

For her part, Mercedes Cebrián writes an article about three books by three prestigious writers who defend narrative as a means of knowing reality. It’s about the titles The crisis of narrationby Byung-Chul Han, for whom we find ourselves in a post-narrative era that assigns stories a predominantly business use, hence the rise of storytelling; The translation of the world, which brings together four conferences by Juan Gabriel Vásquez in which he asks if fiction can be the terrain where a society questions the story that its social or political leaders try to impose on it; and finally, in The importance of the novel, the Norwegian Karl Ove Knausgård asks several questions: Is the novel important? Why and for whom? Or is reading novels just an attractive way to pass the time?

Other books reviewed by ‘Babelia’ experts are The man of wara novel written by Ramiro Pinilla in 1975, at the end of the dictatorship, in which he weaves together the threads of a mystery novel to delve into the family wounds left by the Civil War and claim a present in which hope fits; days of ghosts, where its author, Jeanette Winterson, rebels against the sad lessons of dogma and fanaticism, and is at the same time sensitive to a supposed immaterial life that she justifies through scientific knowledge that we do not yet have; and Transcreation: the practice of translatingby Haroldo de Campos, for whom literary translation is not a craft, but an art: it depends on the same kind of talent from which the original poem derives.

