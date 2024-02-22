Books | Four Finns nominated for the Nordic Council's Literature Prize

The Nordic Council's literature prize has been awarded since 1962.

Finns Eva-Stina Byggmästar, Mikaela Nyman, Laura Lindstedt and Sinikka Vuola are nominated for the Nordic Council's literature prize.

A total of 13 works from the Nordic countries are nominated for the award in 2024.

Byggmästar is nominated for his poetry collection Vill du kyssa en rebel? and Vuola and Lindstedt with their novel 101 ways to kill a husband. Nyman is the candidate for Åland with his poetry collection För att ta sig ur en rivström muste man röra sig i sidled.

Nordic Council literary award has been awarded since 1962 to a work of fiction written in one of the Nordic languages. The prize will be awarded in conjunction with the Council's session in the fall.