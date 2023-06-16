Seoul (Union)

The UAE Board on Books for Young People presented a set of titles of children’s and young adult books in Arabic to two of the most prominent libraries in the South Korean capital, Seoul, with the aim of encouraging young readers to read, learn and acquire knowledge, and to open the way for researchers and translators to access distinguished selections from the works of writers and illustrators specialized in children’s literature. And young people, and the definition of the reality of making books for new generations in the UAE and the Arab region.

This came during the Council’s participation in the Sharjah Events Program, the guest of honor of the 65th session of the “Seoul International Book Fair”, where it gifted 100 titles by Emirati and Arab authors to the National Library for Children and Youth in Seoul, which is the largest public library dedicated to this age group of readers in Korea. As part of its initiative, “Once Upon a Time”, with 100 other titles for the “Baraka Library for Refugees and Migrants”, which constitutes the most prominent source for refugee readers to access knowledge in Korea, as the Council seeks, through its initiative, to contribute to providing learning and reading opportunities for children and adolescents in countries of asylum and places of disaster. nature, which lives in difficult conditions.

Openness to cultures

Marwa Al-Aqroubi, President of the UAE Board on Books for Young People, said: “We believe that reading is the basis of learning and personal development, and that it contributes to expanding the horizons of knowledge, creativity, and openness to diverse cultures. Therefore, we seek to provide books that touch the interests, needs and aspirations of children and adolescents, and provide them with the skills and values ​​that enable them to participate in building a better future for themselves and their communities. The provision of books to two libraries frequented by children and youth in South Korea is part of our strategy to promote a culture of reading, to provide books to deserving groups to enable them to gain knowledge, in cooperation with our local and international partners, and to introduce specialists in children’s literature in Korea to the Arabic content presented to this category.

For their part, those in charge of the National Library for Children and Youth in Seoul, and the Baraka Library for Refugees and Migrants, expressed their appreciation for the initiative of the UAE Board on Books for Young People, and their interest in future cooperation with its programmes, praising the moral and material impact of the publications that the Council donated to both libraries because they represent a valuable addition to enriching the experience. reading.