Books For Jörn Donner, books were like food, and Max Jakobson was also a gay Legens – the home libraries of both look like their collectors.

The home libraries of Max Jakobson and Jörn Donner look like their collectors.

Max Jakobson (1923–2013) and Jörn Donner (1933–2020) wrote dozens of books and thousands of newspaper articles in which they explored politics, economics, international issues, and history. Donner also wrote novels and screenplays for films. They can be described by a Latin saying homo scribens, writing man.

“A man cannot be a writer unless he is also a reader, Homo Legens, ”Recalls the professor Seppo Hentilä in the book Max Jakobson Library – looking like its collector. As the name implies, it tells of Jakobson’s home library.

Hentilä’s work was published three years ago, and a book called Christmas was published under Christmas Jörn Donner’s library. The author is the author of Donner’s biography Kai Ekholm.

Both Jakobson and Donner had a library of thousands of volumes. However, neither was a collector, a bibliophile. Books were tools they took on a daily basis according to the value they had in their own work.

“I considered books as important as food,” Donner said, admitting, “I was absolutely reluctant to buy them.” He was a major customer of the Academic Bookstore at a young age and remained so for the rest of his life.

“In his library, the aging Donner was at his most private, without a role and a mask, in the company of the elect, especially when people got bored and tired of him. The library was an idea bank, a source of information, a partner and a safe place to work, ”Ekholm writes.

As a reader, Donner was omnivorous and multilingual. The Maigret detective stories in 63 original languages ​​were also found in the estate. Jakobson also read in several languages ​​but not much fiction. The exceptions were John le Carren spy novels that Donner also liked.

“The books in Donner’s library are full of famous post-it notes, rainbow forests of entries,” Ekholm writes. Yet Donner did not bother to mark the sources he used in any of the books he wrote. He hated academic pettiness.

Jakobson rarely made border markings on the books he read. Most of the books written by Jakobson contained a list of the most important source works. The works mentioned in the references can be found almost without exception in the home library.

Jörn Donner’s office in Kruununhaka, Helsinki, was besieged by books.

Both a long international career is also evident in libraries. Jakobson was a candidate for UN Secretary-General in the fall of 1971, but lost little. Donner received an Oscar for film in 1984 Fanny and Alexander. Jakobson lived in Britain, the United States and Sweden, Donner in Sweden, the United States and Germany.

“Germanism was Donner’s spiritual homeland; he seems to have understood the background of his family at a young age and I also want to interpret this lifelong hobby as a tribute to Europeanness and one’s own family, ”says Ekholm.

The Jakobson Library contains a wealth of works on the history of Judaism. There are also books by American friends. Henry Kissinger and George F. Kennan were favorites.

For decades, the writers lived in the center of Helsinki only a few hundred meters apart. However, they didn’t have much to do with each other, even though Ekholm describes Jakobson as Donner’s friend. There is no mention of Donner in Hentilä’s book.

Daughter after Jakobson’s death Linda Jakobson donated books to the National Library. All books are stamped with a blue ex libris mark. In it, the little dachshund leans in the name of Max Jakobson.

After Donner’s death, the family arranged books. “The shelves are full, the categories in order and the library peace,” the boy Rafael Donner says and admits, “I don’t really know if my dad wanted this.”