Books F1 journalist legend Heikki Kulta wrote a book about Kimi Räikkönen: “Kimi was so afraid of all of us, me too”

F1 journalist Heikki Kulta has interviewed Kimi Räikkön and hundreds of people important to Räikkönen’s career hundreds of times over the past 20 years. Now Gold has compiled the material accumulated over the years into a book, which he calls his own memoirs.

“Is has it never been before that a sports reporter writes his own memoirs of his dealings with an athlete? Has that been the case? ”

This is what he is thinking Heikki Kulta in the café of the Paimiola gas station, where we arrived from a nearby karting track, from a photography place suitable for the theme.

Gold novelty book Iceman – Kim on his way (Readme) tells above all the formula driver Kimi Räikkönen from a racing career as seen by Gold in numerous races and other F1 events over 20 years. In addition, the book lists all of Räikkönen’s F1 and World Rally Championships with their rankings.

Over the years, Gold has interviewed several formula drivers and, of course, about Räikkö.

“It’s certain that no one else has interviewed Räikkö more often than I have.”

No one has been interviewed separately for the new book, not even from Räikkö, but Kulta has mentioned her book project to the F1 star.

“Räikkönen’s comment was‘ what you do, as long as you don’t bark too much ’. I said back to that when I would have done so, because I’m pretty kind to the reporter, “Gold says, laughing.

“With a good conscience, I can say that the book has the best pieces of Kim’s career. I made the book strongly about sports above. There are a lot of Kim’s comments in Veika’s book that he doesn’t even remember saying. ”

“ “Heikki is the only one who knows every single round, which I’ve driven.”

Heikki Kulta on the Paimio go-kart track.­

Letter idea had roared in Gold’s mind for a long time. Years ago, Kulta discussed with Räikkönen’s managers that a book should be made about Räikkönen’s career.

“It moved and moved, and the career went on and on.”

In addition, two years ago appeared a big hit Kari Hotakainen written by Unknown Kimi Räikkönen, who told what kind of person Räikkönen is.

“Hotakainen also asked me about Kim. I told him why you don’t ask Kim directly. Hotakainen said Kim as saying: “Heikki is the only one who knows every single round, which I have been driving. ‘”

This year, Gold had a good time making the book. The coronavirus delayed the start of the season and also meant that Gold will not be circulating in the formula races this year. He started the contract in January during the F1 winter break.

“There would have been more than double the amount of material.”

“ “When he got caught and asked something, he always replied I don’t know.”

Kimi Räikkönen started in Sauber’s F1 stable in 2001.­

Golden the first encounter with Räikkönen was in October 2000, when he interviewed future F1 drivers by phone. At that time, it became clear that Räikkönen would move from the British Formula Renault series to F1 in the Sauber team.

The first face-to-face meeting was in the winter tests in Jerez in December 2000. At that time, one could not imagine that it would start a chain of events leading to hundreds of Räikkönen interviews.

“He had been told that when he moves to F1, every sentence is grabbed. Kimi was so scared of all of us, including me, that it always ran away. When he was caught and asked something, he always replied ‘I don’t know’ [en tiedä], ”Gold recalls and laughs again.

Kulta soon got a new source for Räikkönen’s rehearsal news: he got to know Räikkönen’s parents Checkmate and Paula Räikköwho were involved at the time of testing. Gold says he didn’t need Kim so much when he got information from his parents.

“My own business was made much easier when Kimi started to trust me. Winning that trust was one of the sweetest accomplishments of my entire journalism career. ” [Ote kirjasta Iceman – Kimin matkassa]

When Räikkönen moved to McLaren, Kulta got to take advantage of his old relationships, because there the media crowd was the same as Mika Häkkinen during his career.

“I felt them like my own pockets. I heard from them what Kimi did in her spare time, and I knew she wasn’t as stiff as many think. Admittedly, he still has the same amount. ‘Normal Friday’ is already a classic answer after the rehearsals. ”

Kulta also developed her own approach to Räikkönen’s interviews.

“If he has been a fury against something, I embarked on some joke. He answers me back with some Turku joke. I know he has a pretty sharp sense of humor. It just doesn’t accidentally come up in official interviews. ”

“ “When it is said that Kimi is an icebreaker, he does not quite know how to hide his feelings.”

Kimi Räikkönen and Heikki Kulta discussed at the São Paulo F1 race weekend in 2007. In the race, Räikkönen secured his F1 championship.­

What kind So does Räikkönen think Gold?

“Many say he is unpredictable. But I don’t think so. When he has a good day, he is the easiest to interview in the world. When it’s a bad day, he mostly growls. When it is said that Kimi is an icebreaker, he cannot completely hide his feelings. ”

Gold emphasizes that Räikkönen has really good pressure resistance.

“With a little weaker pressure tolerance, he wouldn’t have won the championship in 2007.”

A big change in Räikkönen took place when he had children, Kulta points out.

“He became more outward-looking. It just doesn’t show up after rehearsals or races. ”

Although The book focuses on the stages of Räikkönen’s career, and also includes special coincidences related to Gold.

For example, after the 2006 Suzuka F1 race, Räikkönen offered Kulla a helicopter ride from the race site to the hotel. When Gold got on the helicopter, he hit his head badly.

“I stuck my head straight into the radar. When the lights were put on, the hand was all in the blood. The pilot wore a white scarf, and it went all red. ”

“I joked that if someone sees us, probably we’ll be believed to be fighting in blood towards each other and maybe someone will think Kim hit me in the head with a mallet.”

French photographer Jean-François Galeron again, he asked Gold in connection with the Malaysian race in 2012 if he needed photos of him. Gold tried to say that Räikkönen was a Lotus teammate at the time Romain Grosjeanin images would be of use.

“There are no chrysanthemums, do peppers work?” Galeron replied.

Gold also reveals that he wrote Räikkönen ‘s race diary for the 2007 championship year and years after Ferrari’ s website. The author has not been told before, but the issue has been asked once in Iltalehti’s sports quiz. One answer was Gold, but it was not a valid answer.

“I had time to think about how miraculously I had roared, but when I looked at the right answer, it was number three, that is, the working group. The feeling of relief was quite. ”

According to Kulla, his writings suited Räikkönen so well that the F1 driver started using them himself.

“When he came to a press conference, he used the same words I had written. Damn, he had read them, ”Gold rejoices.

Gold has seen 260 F1 races run by Räikkönen, but which one is best remembered?

This is the only question that Gold has to think about for a long time.

“Most of all I’m nervous Nürburgring race at the beginning of 2005. The last round lead in the wheel suspension failed and the race was on. That same year, Suzuka won when Kimi left the 17th box and passed the final round [Giancarlo] Fisichellan. What has been the weakest feeling and the most comfortable feeling fit into this 2005 race. ”

“Now let’s take it easy. But there will be no rioting, Kimi promised. ” [Räikkönen vuoden 2005 Suzukan F1-osakilpailun voiton jälkeen]

“ “It’s clear he’s not going to win championships, races or pole positions anymore.”

McLaren team manager Ron Dennis congratulated Kimi Räikkö, who rose from the 17th starting box in the 2005 Suzuka race to the race winner.­

Finally that obligatory question: will Räikkönen’s career end this period?

“I said in 2016, 2017 and 2018 that this is Kim’s last year. Last year, I decided that I would never say again that this is the last year. It is clear that he will no longer win championships, races or pole positions. ”

Räikkönen previously emphasized the importance of winning for his motivation. Now he’s barely struggling at the Alfa Romeo stable for World Championship points. What has changed?

“Now it has to be that he’s not interested in anything other than driving.”

All quotations in italics are from Heikki Kulla’s book Iceman – Kim’s Journey (Readme), 448 p.