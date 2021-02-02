“China is doing better economically because it is ruled by an authoritarian regime. Social standards are very low, the reaction to the coronavirus pandemicirus has been very strong and China has a more recent industrial and social history. All this represents a competitive advantage “, estimates the entrepreneur Denis Payre on franceinfo on Monday February 1st.

“The pandemic was a good educational exercise to make us understand that we had considerable dependence on major products such as masks. It takes esshave to correct that without close its borders“, assures the author of the book The Global Contract published by First editions.

“The accumulation of professional constraints, it is overload, overwork, it is time spent for nothing. At the first confinement, all the mechanisms that add extra work were blocked. It is a problem of the rich. As soon as the routine returns, the mechanisms generating surplus labor, like the inflation of endogenous norms, return“, explains the doctor in sociology Olivier Tirmarche.

“Each of us has a know-how and solutions that he wants to show and this competition between solutions, between actors, can disperse efforts or lock the trajectory of the company on its market, in short, do not create values“, develops the author of an essay to put an end to overwork, The new horizon of productivity, published published by Odile-Jacob.

The JT

The other subjects of the news