Books Concentration in the book industry continues: this time, market leader Otava acquired Atena

The book publishing industry undisputed market leader Otava continues to grow. Now it bought the share capital of Svenska folkskolans vänner, the main owner of Atena Kustannus in Jyväskylä.

Atena, which publishes fifty fiction and non-fiction books a year, is a reputable general publishing house that produces mostly high-quality works. Now it is known, among other things Henriikka Rönkkönen, Roope Lipastin and Mikko Porvalin works as well Thomas Eriksonin success books. Atena has won the Finlandia Prize for Nonfiction five times.

“Atena has has gone great in recent years, both in writing and financially, ”Atena’s publisher Ville Rauvola characterizes the bulletin.

“However, many things are in turmoil in the book world,” Rauvola explains. “Therefore, from now on, it is good to continue as part of a stable and respected book group, where we are able to work even better for the benefit of our writers and books.”

Can deducethat, as part of Ottawa, Atena is easier to produce, for example, audiobooks that require resources to produce.

A significant attraction is certainly the Finnish bookstore owned by Otava, which has always been criticized by independent publishers for the long time for favoring titles from their own company.

Perhaps the greatest pressure to concentrate on large clusters in the publishing industry has been caused by the push of international streaming services into the limited Finnish market.

Last January, the traditional Karisto from Hämeenlinna moved to Otava’s shelters, largely for these reasons.

For the first time, Otava sought growth by grabbing Liken in its hotels in 2006. Since then, the small Moreeni, F-Kustannus, Finn Lectura and Nemo have also gained a solid ownership base under Otava.

“Atena is a well-run publishing house that has operated long-term and profitably throughout its existence, providing quality and up-to-date content to readers, ”Otava’s CEO Pasi Vainio says in a press release.

“This acquisition is part of Otava’s long-term strategy to seek growth by complementing our current cost program.”

Sweden Chief of Staff of the Folkskolans Vänner Association Johan Aura says that the sale of Atena is part of a new investment strategy in which SFV will focus its holdings on listed shares and real estate.

“We want to sell our shares to a trusted player in the book industry who will ensure the continued success of the company,” Aura sums up.

Atena will continue its publishing operations under its own name and publishing program, as well as with its old staff. The company’s location will remain in Jyväskylä.